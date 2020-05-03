You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Norma Jeane Foster

Norma Jeane Foster, 79, of Sweet Home, a former Philomath resident, died April 22, 2020, in Sublimity. A private family graveside was planned at Lewis Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel handled arrangements.

