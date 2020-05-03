You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Patricia “Trish” Lear Dye

Patricia “Trish” Lear Dye, 75, of Dallas, a former Philomath resident, died April 19, 2020, in Dallas. A memorial is tentatively planned for June pending the removal of restrictions. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center handled arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.dallastribute.com.

