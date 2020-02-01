You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Richard L. Shope

Richard L. Shope, 70, of Philomath, died Jan. 29, 2020, in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Philomath City Park. McHenry Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Corvallis is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 9
Celebration of Life
Sunday, February 9, 2020
12:30PM-4:30PM
Philomath City Park
299 S 23rd St.
Philomath, OR 97370
