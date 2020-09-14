 Skip to main content
Death Notice: Robert "Bob" J. Sonn

Robert "Bob" J. Sonn, 71, of Philomath, died Sept. 9, 2020, at home. As of Monday, memorial service arrangements were pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

