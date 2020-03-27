You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Death Notice: Robert Dean Snyder

Death Notice: Robert Dean Snyder

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Express logo: Death Notice

Retired Air Force Sgt. Robert Dean Snyder, 87, former Philomath resident, died March 19, 2020, at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. No service is planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News