Death Notice: Sheila G. Sollars

Sheila G. Sollars, 82, formerly of Lobster Valley, died Sept. 5, 2020, in Milwaukie. The family planned for burial at Charles Hendrix Cemetery in Lobster Valley. McHenry Funeral Home handled arrangements.

