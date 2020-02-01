You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Terry K. Mullins

Terry K. Mullins, 69, of Philomath, died Jan. 28, 2020, at his residence. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory in Corvallis is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.demossdurdan.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Terry Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
