August 2, 1938 – May 13, 2020
Lillie May Hood (May) was born on August 2, 1938 to Jewell (Hooe) and Raymond McBride. As a young child, the family moved to Oregon where May’s sister Jerrie (Sterba/Austin) was born.
May and Jerrie’s parents divorced when the girls were young and Jewell married Robert Moore. Two other sisters were born into the family (Mary Lou Moore and Patty Wafford).
The family lived in Lobster Valley and then Philomath, where May graduated from Philomath High School.
May met and married Vernon Clinton Hood (also from Philomath) in December 1959. They lived their entire married life (60 years!) in the Philomath area. In February 1963, they welcomed their daughter Charla to the family, followed by Larry in 1965. Shortly after, they moved the family to the home they built for their family on Gellatly Way and have lived there ever since.
May, first and foremost, loved her husband and entire family more than anything (including her much loved dog, Sassy). She loved dancing, playing the piano, collecting rocks for her rock garden, collecting dishes, buttons, and dolls. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandkids and kids. She also loved making new friends who quickly became like family to her.
May is survived by her husband, Vernie, her daughter Charla (Mark) Koeppe, her son Larry (Samantha) Hood, all of Philomath, her grandchildren John (KC) Koeppe, Evan (Alyssa) Koeppe, Tony Koeppe, Melissa Koeppe, Brianna (Colton) Hood and Emma Hood and one great grandson, Klaus Koeppe.
She peacefully passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 with Vern, Charla and Larry by her side.
Due to current social distancing restrictions, a small private service was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A celebration of life is being planned for all family and friends in August 2020 at the Hood family home.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff at Good Samaritan Hospital who gave her so much care in her final days.
Donations in May’s name may be made to SafeHaven Humane Society (https://safehavenhumane.org/)
McHenry Funeral Home handled the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
