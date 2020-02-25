merle Eugene Woods

January 31, 1931 – February 17, 2020
Merle was born in 1938 during the depression at his grandparent’s farmhouse between Wren and Kings Valley, Oregon. His parents were Timothy Clyde Woods and Eula Mary Bell Woods.
They lived in logging camps before moving to Philomath in 1944. Merle graduated from Philomath High School in 1956. He joined the Navy in 1956 and met Jean while stationed in Texas. They were married in Raymondville, Texas, on March 3, 1961.
You have free articles remaining.
Merle joined the Corvallis Police Department in 1964 and spent 26 years at the CPD serving as a Patrolman, Detective, and Commander of the first SWAT team after returning from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. He was inducted into the Corvallis American Legion Post 11 Hall of Fame.
He was a Deacon at the Circle Church of Christ and actively served the community through clothing, holiday gifts and food basket drives. He played City League softball until he was 62, but hung up his cleats to be more involved in the lives of his grandkids.
Merle is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Jean; his four children, Steve (Terri) Woods, Pam Sloan, Becky (Mike) Alexander, and Michael (Melissa) Woods; his grandchildren, Kiley Woods, Tayla (Andrew) Moore, Darci Woods, Justin Mayfield, Karli Sloan, Makayla Sloan, Korey (Jenny) Alexander, Kyle Alexander, Trevor (Maria) Alexander, Zipporah Brechwald, Eliana Woods; and two great grandchildren, Jaxon Mayfield, and Asher Alexander; brother Alan (Bennet) Woods and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and ‘adopted’ kids.
The graveside service at Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery included Military Honors and the Celebration of Life was held at the Circle Church of Christ on February 20, 2020.