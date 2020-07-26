Obituary: David “Duke” Norman Oliver Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 29, 1955 – July 5, 2020

Duke was born on Otis Air Force Base in Bourne Massachusetts. To David N. Oliver Sr. and Elizabeth “Bette” Gathercoal Oliver and passed away in Salem, Oregon. Duke grew in Corvallis, Oregon and graduated from Corvallis High School where he participated in Football, Basketball, Swimming and Track and Field. Duke received degrees at both Oregon State University and the University of Montana.

During his life Duke worked for Spaulding Racquetball Club in Saint Louis Missouri, did team sales for Anderson Sporting Goods and McKenzie Outfitters and working in Manufacturing for Hewlett Packard. Duke’s passion was football and was fortunate to share this as a coach at Philomath High School for 13 years where he was part of the 1988 State Championship staff.

Duke was preceded in death by his parents Dave and Bette. He is survived by his sons, David N. Oliver III and Gregory H. Oliver, Greg’s daughter Aubrey, his brothers Tony and Scott, Sister Jenny and several nieces and nephews.

A gathering honoring Duke will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted. Those wishing to attend, please e-mail your contact information to coachdukeoliver@yahoo.com. With your name and contact information, please list the email subject as “Duke”.

