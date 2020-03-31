Obituary: Ilene Marie (Faxon) Anderton

September 16, 1940 – March 22, 2020
Ilene Marie (Faxon) Anderton, passed away peacefully in her home on March 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ilene was born September 16, 1940 and was the only daughter of Viola and Gilbert Faxon.
She grew up with her four brothers on the family farm in Philomath. Ilene married her one true love (Clifford Taylor Anderton) in 1959 and they raised two beautiful children together, who blessed them with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life Ilene had many jobs: row boss in the strawberry & green bean fields on her family farm, babysitter for many of the neighborhood kids, seamstress, and typist. She excelled in every job she held, however Ilene’s true calling was accounting. She founded A&S Accounting in 1973. Accounting was a true passion of Ilene’s and she put her heart and soul into her business. She was a genius with numbers (and understanding tax laws). She always went above and beyond to help clients; whether it was helping a client start their dream business or acting as conservator/trustee/payee for a person in need.
Throughout her life Ilene was dedicated to serving her community, she worked closely with many local non-profits and served on the boards of multiple local organizations (including CIBA & PEERS).
In addition to serving her community Ilene was devoted to serving God, she acted as church treasurer for her church for many years and almost never missed attending church on Sunday (even during tax season). Ilene had a deep love for reading, baking, and her family. Ilene was truly a soul that made this world a better place and she will be deeply missed by many.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life Clifford Taylor Anderton. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ilene’s family will host a celebration of life on a future date (to be announced). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Corvallis Daytime Drop in Center in memory of Ilene.
McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
