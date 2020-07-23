Rachel Hunt

May 23, 1977 – July 6, 2020
Rachel Elizabeth Lucille Hunt, 43, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, July 6th at her home.
Rachel was born in Irvine, California. She was adopted by Charles Thomas and Linda Sue Hunt in 1979 and moved to Albany, Oregon in 1980 where she lived until after High School.
Rachel was a 25-year resident of Philomath and Corvallis, Oregon where she lived in the Benton County Adult Foster Care/Group Home system. Prior to that she attended Albany Public Schools and graduated South Albany High School with a Certificate of Completion. She attended North Albany Baptist Church with her family during her youth, and spent many months of her life in Good Samaritan Hospital, Albany General Hospital, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, and Shriner’s Hospital in Portland where she regularly received compassionate and exemplary care. Those facilities, and doctors too numerous to share, saved her life on multiple occasions and provided a quality of life for her that was never anticipated.
Rachel’s medical conditions provided opportunities to testify and witness about her faith in God to medical staff, acquaintances, friends and family. She was a faithful follower and was used as a tool in the hands of God.
She loved Disneyland, Disney movies, and songs. She once received a Make-a-Wish donation to travel to Disneyland which was a highlight of her youth. Her adopted parents provided a loving family life to Rachel, who never would have experienced that in foster care. Her brothers teased her and patiently waited for her to systematically unwrap more Christmas gifts than reasonably imaginable. Her cousin Loren Kerns visited her the most during the last few years of her life, providing a regular in-person family connection and happy times for her.
Rachel is survived by her parents, Tom and Linda Hunt; brothers, Jim and Jon Hunt, Sisters-in-Law Heidi and Kristen Hunt, an Aunt and Uncle: Janet and Allen Murray, many cousins, and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The memorial service is at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. The burial will be at the Palestine Cemetery in Albany and will be for immediate family only.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, or Alternative Services, Inc. in Albany, Oregon. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
