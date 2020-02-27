Brad's Blog: Large crowd attends middle school's tea party play preview

The annual tea party event that raises money while serving as a promotion for Philomath Middle School’s upcoming play was staged this afternoon in the high school auditorium.

I’ve probably been to three or four of these by now and I believe this could be the largest crowd I’ve ever seen for the tea party. Youngsters dressed up as the movie’s fairy tale characters were running around and all enjoyed cookies and beverages. Laura Kildea’s special needs students created the table centerpieces, which featured Olaf, the lovable snowman.

The students performed several numbers from the play. There will be performances next week at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as a 1 p.m. matinee on the Saturday afternoon.

I know some folks go to the play more than once — probably most of them are parents of cast members, but you can have a different experience each time. The play features two casts. The A cast will perform March 5-6 and the B cast will perform both March 7 shows.

