Brad's Blog: City, chamber working together on project makes sense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philomath’s hiring of the local chamber to connect with local businesses about the availability of a grant to me seems like a no-brainer. In addition to providing information about these one-time dollars that could be going their way if they’ve had pandemic-related expenses, the process should also provide some enlightening information about the state of the local economy.

“We don’t have a business registry or any type of program to keep track of how many businesses are in town, especially like your home occupations and self-employed folks — we don’t have a good number for that,” City Manager Chris Workman said. “The goal is for the chamber to do some outreach through phone calls and connect with business owners, talking to them about their current business situations, make them aware of the grant that is available for small businesses in Philomath and to ask questions about staffing levels — what they were back in January, current levels and what they expect them to be in January 2021.”

Besides the small business grants, there is also a grant program for 501(c)3 nonprofits to cover some of their expenses related to the virus. But did you know that the chamber is a 501(c)6 and does not qualify for those grants? So in my opinion, it’s fitting that the agency can earn some income while filling this need for the city.