Brad's Blog: City, chamber working together on project makes sense

Philomath’s hiring of the local chamber to connect with local businesses about the availability of a grant to me seems like a no-brainer. In addition to providing information about these one-time dollars that could be going their way if they’ve had pandemic-related expenses, the process should also provide some enlightening information about the state of the local economy.
“We don’t have a business registry or any type of program to keep track of how many businesses are in town, especially like your home occupations and self-employed folks — we don’t have a good number for that,” City Manager Chris Workman said. “The goal is for the chamber to do some outreach through phone calls and connect with business owners, talking to them about their current business situations, make them aware of the grant that is available for small businesses in Philomath and to ask questions about staffing levels — what they were back in January, current levels and what they expect them to be in January 2021.”
Besides the small business grants, there is also a grant program for 501(c)3 nonprofits to cover some of their expenses related to the virus. But did you know that the chamber is a 501(c)6 and does not qualify for those grants? So in my opinion, it’s fitting that the agency can earn some income while filling this need for the city.
The business community and Philomath in general should be hoping that the chamber survives this pandemic. It’s something that Workman believes in.
“Now more than ever, small businesses need to be pulling together, working together on our marketing strategies and advertising campaigns — all of those things that are going to help businesses get through that have traditionally been coordinated through the chamber of commerce,” Workman said.
The flow of incoming revenue has disrupted all businesses and organizations and that includes our chamber of commerce. It’s an interesting puzzle because although businesses may find it challenging to support the chamber right now with a careful eye on the budget, the right move might be to do the opposite.
“If anything, the chamber should be looking at increasing the service they’re giving to the business community right now.”
Those are Workman’s words but I’m in agreement. And you know, Philomath is fortunate to have an exceptional chamber of commerce devoted to only our businesses. Not all cities this size can make that statement.
