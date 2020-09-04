 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brad's Blog: Philomath firefighters back safely from White River Fire

Brad's Blog: Philomath firefighters back safely from White River Fire

{{featured_button_text}}
White River fire

Flames can be seen in the distance while Philomath Fire & Rescue personnel were on site at the White River Fire.

 PHILOMATH FIRE & RESCUE, PROVIDED

A Philomath Fire & Rescue crew that included Deputy Chief Chancy Ferguson, firefighter Levi Schell, and resident volunteers Haden Hewes, Justin Brown and Nick Wooldridge, returned home earlier this week after a three-day assignment at the White River Fire in Wasco County.

Fire Chief Tom Miller said Capt. Victor Haney remained on site longer than the others.

The contingent headed up Aug. 29 as part of a task force to support those already on site. Along with the Philomath crew were personnel from Albany, Corvallis, Monroe and Scio. Philomath sent up a water tender and a fire engine (called the “monster truck”) that’s housed at Wren.

“They worked on a community called Pine Grove,” Miller said. “There was a threat so they helped protect those houses and then they went behind the fire and mopped up.”

Haney remained longer with his duties revolving around COVID-19 precautions to “make sure everybody is staying compliant,” Miller said.

The COVID-19 restrictions are an interesting angle on the deployment. When crews arrive, the are required to self-screen with the protocols in place at a staging area in Tygh Valley.

“When you come in to check in, they stagger the groups,” Miller said. “You stay with your group and when you camp, you camp with your group. They bring the food to you, so there’s no group chow hall, if you will. They just bring you a box of food and leave it there and you have to wear your mask and everything. It’s a little bit different this year.”

As of Friday, ODF reported that the lightning-caused White River Fire was 41% contained at 17,379 acres in size.

Earlier this summer, firefighter Andy Louden was at the Mosier Creek Fire for a five-day stretch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News