Brad's Blog: Philomath firefighters back safely from White River Fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Philomath Fire & Rescue crew that included Deputy Chief Chancy Ferguson, firefighter Levi Schell, and resident volunteers Haden Hewes, Justin Brown and Nick Wooldridge, returned home earlier this week after a three-day assignment at the White River Fire in Wasco County.

Fire Chief Tom Miller said Capt. Victor Haney remained on site longer than the others.

The contingent headed up Aug. 29 as part of a task force to support those already on site. Along with the Philomath crew were personnel from Albany, Corvallis, Monroe and Scio. Philomath sent up a water tender and a fire engine (called the “monster truck”) that’s housed at Wren.

“They worked on a community called Pine Grove,” Miller said. “There was a threat so they helped protect those houses and then they went behind the fire and mopped up.”

Haney remained longer with his duties revolving around COVID-19 precautions to “make sure everybody is staying compliant,” Miller said.

The COVID-19 restrictions are an interesting angle on the deployment. When crews arrive, the are required to self-screen with the protocols in place at a staging area in Tygh Valley.