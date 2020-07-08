City Councilor David Low: A discussion of racial injustice

People, including me, understand that despite the abolition of slavery, the 14th and 15th amendments, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Fair Housing Act of 1968, and the decades since, people of color and society have not yet “... Seen the Promised Land,” as so eloquently articulated by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his last speech April 3, 1968. The following day he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

King gave his speech in support of 1,300 striking Black Memphis sanitation workers. He stated ‘The issue is injustice’ — the exact same concern espoused 52 years later by today’s protesters. This time though, the cries for justice are demanded by a much larger and whiter cross-section of the population. The injustice of racism now is acknowledged as not just a Black issue, it is an American issue.

So, what does the issue of racial injustice mean for Philomath?

Do we citizens, think local government should be more attuned to the forces of social change beyond city limits? That is the question now before us. An ad-hoc committee of the City Council, consisting of public and city officials, will help determine where the city goes from here. In doing so, we should be mindful that Philomath is becoming more diverse.