City Councilor David Low: A discussion of racial injustice

National outrage over racial injustice and ending systemic racism overtook local government dramatically at May’s City Council meeting. As reported in the Philomath Express and documented in the public record on the city’s website, the Philomath City Council was rebuked strongly for not taking a stand over the horrific murder of George Floyd on May 25.
The 8-minute, 46-second video of a White police officer callously choking the life out of a Black man burst the dam of White public complacency about race in America. We all saw the explosive reaction that followed this criminal act: Massive and ongoing peaceful protest marches, deliberate property destruction, violence against and by the police.
While we saw videos of police acting in shameful ways, we also saw scenes of incredible restraint by law enforcement across the country going as far as expressing solidarity with the protesters by marching with them or taking a knee.
Demands to reform or defund the police need to be weighed against the “protect and serve” mission of law enforcement. Additionally, a broad-based outcry against police injustice should not indict every police officer across the country. For example, Philomath’s police department maintains an exemplary record of conduct and transparency. Crime here is addressed in a color-blind manner.
Although American society is far removed from the days when blatant racism was the norm, it remains in a less visible way. My skin color precludes me stating I know firsthand the experience of being Black or any other race. That is why we White people need to listen to and understand what people of color are telling us. We are told systemic-institutional-structural racism exists, whether we acknowledge it or not. We need to know the facts.
People, including me, understand that despite the abolition of slavery, the 14th and 15th amendments, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Fair Housing Act of 1968, and the decades since, people of color and society have not yet “... Seen the Promised Land,” as so eloquently articulated by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his last speech April 3, 1968. The following day he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
King gave his speech in support of 1,300 striking Black Memphis sanitation workers. He stated ‘The issue is injustice’ — the exact same concern espoused 52 years later by today’s protesters. This time though, the cries for justice are demanded by a much larger and whiter cross-section of the population. The injustice of racism now is acknowledged as not just a Black issue, it is an American issue.
So, what does the issue of racial injustice mean for Philomath?
Do we citizens, think local government should be more attuned to the forces of social change beyond city limits? That is the question now before us. An ad-hoc committee of the City Council, consisting of public and city officials, will help determine where the city goes from here. In doing so, we should be mindful that Philomath is becoming more diverse.
In 2000, Whites represented 91% of the population (3,838). Since then, people identifying as Hispanic and Black have risen 5.6% and 3.3%, respectively. As of 2017, Philomath’s population was 4,760. Whites make up 78% of that number, a decrease of 13% from 2000. People identifying as Black numbered 168 or 3.5%. The remainder include Hispanic (9.5%); Asian (2.1%); American Indian (1%); Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander (0.3%); and combined or other races (4.4%). (The source for this information is online at www.city-data.com/city/Philomath-Oregon.html).
As we consider how our small city responds, we might reflect on other communities across the nation doing the same. Ending racism in all forms is well worth the effort. With that in mind, here is a lesser-known quote from Dr. King’s last speech:
“Let us rise up tonight with a greater readiness. Let us stand with a greater determination. And let us move on in these powerful days, these days of challenge to make America what it ought to be. We have an opportunity to make America a better nation. ...”
David M. Low is the president of the Philomath City Council. He can be reached via email at David.low@philomathoregon.gov.
