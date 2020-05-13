City of Philomath: Grateful to be hunkering down on Mother’s Day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As I reflect on Mother’s Day from past years, I have wonderful memories of beautiful flowers and cards, and a deep sense of gratitude for this Mother’s Day — particularly for the many members of our community who make it a wonderful place to live, even in these challenging times.

I am especially grateful for Philomath Community Services, the Gleaners and all those who work so hard to ensure everyone in our community has enough to eat. With a special thanks to all who have stepped up donations to these efforts, including the generous neighbors who signed over their stimulus checks to a local food bank.

I am grateful for the grocers, particularly Safeway and Dollar General, who have worked so hard to restock their shelves while taking extra precautions to keep their customers and employees safe — with a special thanks to the checkers who interact with everyone. You are so appreciated!

I also want to thank Shonnard’s, Garland and other nurseries who have provided wonderful plants and guidance to all of us who enjoy gardening and the many, many newcomers who are gardening for the first time.