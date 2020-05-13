City of Philomath: Grateful to be hunkering down on Mother’s Day

As I reflect on Mother’s Day from past years, I have wonderful memories of beautiful flowers and cards, and a deep sense of gratitude for this Mother’s Day — particularly for the many members of our community who make it a wonderful place to live, even in these challenging times.
I am especially grateful for Philomath Community Services, the Gleaners and all those who work so hard to ensure everyone in our community has enough to eat. With a special thanks to all who have stepped up donations to these efforts, including the generous neighbors who signed over their stimulus checks to a local food bank.
I am grateful for the grocers, particularly Safeway and Dollar General, who have worked so hard to restock their shelves while taking extra precautions to keep their customers and employees safe — with a special thanks to the checkers who interact with everyone. You are so appreciated!
I also want to thank Shonnard’s, Garland and other nurseries who have provided wonderful plants and guidance to all of us who enjoy gardening and the many, many newcomers who are gardening for the first time.
I am thankful for the restaurants that continue to provide take-out orders: ribs and desserts from Eats and Treats, cookies from Timber Towne Coffee, curries from the Woodsman, pizza from Figaro’s, Mexican food from El Cruzero, La Rockita, and Ixtapa, and burgers from Vinwood. These and other local establishments give us a wonderful taste of normalcy. We are more than happy to support you and look forward to the day when we can dine with you.
I am so grateful for our beautiful natural areas and those who have worked so hard to preserve them. Beazell Memorial Forest and Bald Hill Natural Area have been invaluable, providing a peaceful and restorative respite that I will never take for granted.
I am also grateful for Mayor Eric Niemann and those who serve with me on City Council. I treasure the wisdom and humor you bring to our efforts — efforts that could not succeed without the support of our exemplary city staff who have adapted to keep things running safely and smoothly.
Of course, I can’t overlook my own family. My daughter, Katie, who at age 26 is seeking election to her local school board, is an inspiration to me. And I can’t imagine anyone I would rather shelter in place with than my husband, Stu. His interest in classic radio, film and television have provided hours of entertainment with Charles Laughton, Orson Welles, Basil Rathbone and a host of others, including of course, the Three Stooges.
There are many more whose contributions deserve acknowledgement, not the least of which are all of you who strive to observe social distancing and other precautions. As our community re-opens, these efforts are even more critical.
Stay safe, stay healthy, and say thank you to those who enable you to do so.
Ruth Causey is a member of the Philomath City Council. She can be reached at Ruth.Causey@philomathoregon.gov.
