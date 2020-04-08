City of Philomath: Let's lift our eyes, see the silver lining

The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly taking its toll on the world and Philomath has not been spared.
All nonessential meetings have been cancelled; public buildings, schools, parks and child-care centers are closed; restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery; youth sports are on hold, the new tennis courts are empty; some residents are working from home and some have reduced work or even lost their jobs altogether.
With all that is happening, it’s easy to get lost in the negative and lose sight of the good things taking place in and around town. I am not saying the COVID-19 pandemic has been good for Philomath — it is a killer, and has at least temporarily turned our world upside down.
However, I believe there is a silver lining if we are willing to lift our eyes and see it.
Shortly after the Emergency Operations Center was activated, I received a request to contact the Georgia-Pacific plant to ask if they had any extra eye protection that could be used at the clinic. In less than 30 minutes, Mike at G-P called back saying they had rounded up about 70 pairs of eye protection that were ready for pickup — free of charge.
Just days after COVID-19 hit Oregon, Softstar Shoes dedicated a segment of its shoe production team to making masks which are all being donated to health-care providers on the front lines.
The governor, Oregon Health Authority and Benton County Health Department have been instrumental in proving timely information and guidance. From my position, I see administrators at every level working together in unprecedented cooperation to meet current needs and prepare for what is still likely to come.
On a more personal note, life has slowed down considerably at the Workman home. Normally at this time of year, I’m spending my evenings picking up kids from practice, rushing them to school and church events, back and forth to part-time jobs, getting 5-minutes snapshots of their lives in the car ride as we hurry from place to place.
In contrast, over the last few weeks, we’ve been able to spend a lot of down time together as a family. Eating dinner, taking walks and playing games have become part of our regular routine — it has been great!
Last week, we taught my 15-year-old son how to play Yahtzee (he got three Yahtzees in the second round and was hooked) and by last night, all four of my older kids had joined in. What started as a friendly game ended with an all-out popcorn and orange peel food fight ... and lots of laughs!
An old TV commercial has always stuck with me. It portrays a young boy in the doorway, holding his soccer ball and sadly looking at his father who is busy typing away on the home computer. The boy’s mom tries to explain that his father’s job is really important and people pay him a lot of money for his time. A few moments later, the boy re-enters the room and empties out a small mason jar of nickels, dimes and pennies onto his father’s desk.
“What is all this?” the father asks.
“Can I buy some of your time with this?” the boy asks.
The father’s expression changes. “No,” comes his reply, “For you, my time is free.” The scene then cuts out to the boy and his father kicking the ball around in the backyard.
The family is the core unit of any society. Regardless of what your “family” looks like or who it is comprised of, I believe Philomath will come out of this difficult time stronger and better as we all continue to stay home, save lives, strengthen family, strengthen community.
Chris Workman is the Philomath city manager. He can be reached via email at chris.workman@philomathoregon.gov.
