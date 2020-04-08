City of Philomath: Let's lift our eyes, see the silver lining

The governor, Oregon Health Authority and Benton County Health Department have been instrumental in proving timely information and guidance. From my position, I see administrators at every level working together in unprecedented cooperation to meet current needs and prepare for what is still likely to come.

​On a more personal note, life has slowed down considerably at the Workman home. Normally at this time of year, I’m spending my evenings picking up kids from practice, rushing them to school and church events, back and forth to part-time jobs, getting 5-minutes snapshots of their lives in the car ride as we hurry from place to place.

In contrast, over the last few weeks, we’ve been able to spend a lot of down time together as a family. Eating dinner, taking walks and playing games have become part of our regular routine — it has been great!

Last week, we taught my 15-year-old son how to play Yahtzee (he got three Yahtzees in the second round and was hooked) and by last night, all four of my older kids had joined in. What started as a friendly game ended with an all-out popcorn and orange peel food fight ... and lots of laughs!