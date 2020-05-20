Clanking on the Keyboard: Banners to go up on Main Street to honor PHS graduates

“I think it’s a great thing the community’s doing, but I think you’re going to see some kids that don’t get recognized,” Brazeau said. “It’s an equity thing — is every kid going to be up (on a banner)? Do we have a place for 110 kids?”

Brazeau also said there were concerns over the project being perceived as a replacement for graduation or that it could become a tradition to be expected every year. And he mentioned questions when the idea was first proposed about the cost and who would be doing the work to put them up. Plus, the school believed there would be nowhere to hang that many brackets and banners on campus.

But McClelland said the group wasn’t asking the school for any financial support and was just proposing that the banners be displayed on district property. For Brazeau, the issue came down to the fear that not all students would be included and that the school also could not help the group because of a privacy component.

“The fact that somebody stepped up and did this, it’s a great deal, it’s wonderful for them,” Brazeau said. “But it’s not as easy as some think to do everything and give them 100% of the information. There are laws about how much information we can share and who we can share it with.”