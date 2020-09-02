Clanking on the Keyboard: Charge Forward will take your old computers

Up in the attic in one of those blue, plastic tubs, an old desktop computer and the accompanying keyboard sits unused. A monitor that may or may not work is also stored away. Even a dirt-stained rectangular mouse, one of the old ones that must plug in, is buried in the bottom of the container.
The owner just can’t part with the old friend, believing that perhaps one day it will again be of use. But in reality, it will likely just sit there, taking up space, a physical reminder of something that was an important piece of equipment only 10 or 15 years ago. Somehow, it became junk.
A Philomath-based group called Charge Forward doesn’t believe it’s junk. In fact, they would love to take it off your hands, work their high-tech magic and bring new life into the old girl. Loaded with a new operating system, the computer would then be donated to a local student that needs one.
Caleb Matthews, a senior at Philomath High School, launched his Charge Forward project earlier this year.
“We figure out what kind of computer will fit a student best and what kind of accessories, be it mice or extra monitors or whatever it is, will best suit their needs and then they’ll tell us where to drop it off at,” Matthews said.
Matthews, his brother, sophomore Micah Matthews, and senior Grant Hellesto all headed over to Mayor Eric Niemann’s house on Thursday morning to discuss the project. Other members of the Charge Forward team joined in virtually. The mayor ended the half-hour meeting by donating a printer and some cash to help their cause.
The idea to establish the service evolved out of a couple of experiences that Matthews had over the past year. During the summer of 2019, he worked in a computer science lab at Oregon State and discovered that his internet-based Chromebook could be better.
“I love Chromebooks and I still think they have a very valuable position in the world of computers, but I discovered they were missing a lot of practical things,” Matthews said.
This past December, Matthews started tinkering with an old laptop that had belonged to his grandmother — they got her an easier-to-use Chromebook — and found that he could load Windows 10 on it, even Adobe’s 2020 version of Photoshop. The computer was something that could be useful and he started to think about how that might be able to help others in his community.
Matthews went home and found a couple of computers in the garage. He made them all work and in fact, the group’s website currently online (ChargeForward.tech) was built on a desktop computer from 2007.
“What I discovered was for a lot of the stuff that students need, they need something that can work without internet and have some sort of processing capacity,” Matthews said. “There are a lot of students out there that just don’t have consistent internet access.”
During this time of a pandemic that has forced students into distance learning, Charge Forward’s mission fits right in. After all, there are some students trying to write three-page essays on a cellphone, Matthews said.
“It wasn’t really intended for now but now is a really good time with the coronavirus and distance learning to sort of solve this problem that we expect students to have computers and they often just don’t,” he said. “So we’re here to solve that.”
The high school handed out Chromebooks last week but they ran out and not all students received one. Principal Mike Bussard said they were working on bringing in more through collaboration with other schools. Still, there are not a lot of them out there and they’re even a challenge to buy new right now because of the demand.
Charge Forward is trying to get the word out that they exist and can help students in need of computers. So far, they’ve helped only a handful of students. But they’re ready to take the next step with collecting more computers that people no longer want and refurbishing them for others to use.
Niemann compared the Charge Forward group to another organization in town.
“We have a gleaner program that’s here in Philomath that helps with food needs ... I see you guys as technology gleaners,” he said. “If you have a product in your garage, product in your basement, you’ve got technology stuffed in a closet someplace that you haven’t utilized, then you’re kind of refurbishing that in getting it to students in need.”
Indeed, Matthews said they can use anything.
“Some computers are too old to run on its own,” Matthews said. “We’ll take the whole thing apart and there are pieces of it that will make other things usable.”
Matthews mentioned a 1992 computer they have in stock. He said even parts from a 28-year-old unit could be salvaged and used.
The most useful computers appear to be those than can run Windows but the group will also accept Apple products.
“Apple’s a little more proprietary with their operating systems but if you have computers, even if we can’t take that computer and make it a running Apple computer, there are still all kinds of components inside of it that’ll work with anything,” Matthews said. “The cool thing about computers is they’re far more modular than people would expect.”
Donating a computer might be a bit scary for some people with the possibility that personal information could end up in someone else’s hands.
“Most of our computers require plugging in a certain flash drive that we have that runs a little program that cleans everything off of them,” Matthews said. “Often people worry about their data — it deletes all their data, fills it with random data, deletes all the data again and then puts Windows 10 on it and that fixes 90% of the computers we get.”
Matthews said that the group has received positive feedback from the few that has received computers.
“Generally, the response that I’ve found when we first give people a computer is they go, ‘this looks old’ and they’re wary at first,” he said. “It was the same experience I had in December with my grandmother’s laptop where I was like, ‘I don’t know about this.’ ... I guess it’s like a car — you can tell by the shell that it’s old but nothing internally is anything subpar.”
To donate computers — desktop or laptops — monitors, keyboards, mice, flash drives, even old cords and chargers, find information on the organization’s website at chargeforward.tech. Those interested can also call 971-770-2268.
And for those who would like to request a laptop, go to the same website or call that same number. The website even includes a device request form that can be submitted. The group will also take donations from and distribute computers to those in neighboring Corvallis.
Matthews is an impressive young man that I’d venture to guess has a very bright future. Unlike a lot of kids his age, he carries around a notebook where he keeps notes, but also something that he can draw in. That may not seem like a big deal but to me, it indicates that his mind is always at work, always finding innovative ways to look at situations.
The mayor asked him, “What’s in it for you?”
Matthews responded that it satisfies his desire to contribute to community. He calls himself a "self-proclaimed professional nerd" who’s really good at math and science. He’s able to use those qualities to help others.
“That one day in December messing with a laptop, I thought ‘this is a thing I can do,’” he said. “There’s not really anything in it for us other than we believe that there is a need and we believe that we can fix it.”
I hope folks reading this will help Charge Forward with donations of computers and accessories that they no longer use. Matthews and rest of his group are doing a great thing. Let’s help them out.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
