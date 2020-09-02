Clanking on the Keyboard: Charge Forward will take your old computers

During this time of a pandemic that has forced students into distance learning, Charge Forward’s mission fits right in. After all, there are some students trying to write three-page essays on a cellphone, Matthews said.

“It wasn’t really intended for now but now is a really good time with the coronavirus and distance learning to sort of solve this problem that we expect students to have computers and they often just don’t,” he said. “So we’re here to solve that.”

The high school handed out Chromebooks last week but they ran out and not all students received one. Principal Mike Bussard said they were working on bringing in more through collaboration with other schools. Still, there are not a lot of them out there and they’re even a challenge to buy new right now because of the demand.

Charge Forward is trying to get the word out that they exist and can help students in need of computers. So far, they’ve helped only a handful of students. But they’re ready to take the next step with collecting more computers that people no longer want and refurbishing them for others to use.

Niemann compared the Charge Forward group to another organization in town.