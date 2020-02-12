Clanking on the Keyboard: Charter school's facility changes benefit students

The Philomath Police Department is on the verge of purchasing a second electronic speed sign to be placed on local streets. It’s an upgrade from the other mobile sign that the department uses with the capability of uploading various types of data. It has a much better battery for longer stretches of use and even has solar power options.

“This would allow us to set up estimating based on past ODOT data,” Police Chief Ken Rueben said. “It’s actually real-time data and you could put it up for several weeks and get a real accurate count of what you’re looking for.”

Of course that might’ve been a welcomed piece of equipment during those discussions on a large housing development’s impact on Chapel Drive or an RV park’s impact on North 19th Street.

“It does hour-by-hour speed and it actually counts every car that goes through and it gives you the speed of the car,” Rueben said. “So at the end of the day, you can know exactly how many cars are going through and at what time of the day.”

The department just received a Siletz tribe grant (see related story) that will pay for half of the $6,000 piece of equipment, the rest coming in a match from the city.