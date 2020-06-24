Clanking on the Keyboard: Community lines Philomath streets in support of graduates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opportunities to relax with friends and family on a pleasant evening while celebrating a common cause have been few and far between in recent months. But on Thursday in Philomath, residents lined the streets to cheer for graduating seniors that participated in a parade.

With a pair of invitation-only graduation ceremonies to occur two days later on Clemens Field, this was the only chance for many to wish the seniors well as they cruise on down the road and into the next chapter in their lives.

Organizer Kayley Kampfer said she knew it wouldn’t be difficult to get the community involved to support the seniors. Philomath is filled with people who genuinely care about one another and those with Warrior pride pumping through their veins are especially eager to give those students a week to remember.

“I reached out to (Police Chief) Ken Rueben, (City Manager) Chris Workman and the fire department for their support in helping me organize this after I saw the video of the Sweet Home seniors parade that Holly Marshall shared with me,” Kampfer said. “Holly had asked why can’t we do something like this for our community?”

Kampfer jumped in head first and the parade idea evolved into a heart-warming community event.