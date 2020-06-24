Clanking on the Keyboard: Community lines Philomath streets in support of graduates

Opportunities to relax with friends and family on a pleasant evening while celebrating a common cause have been few and far between in recent months. But on Thursday in Philomath, residents lined the streets to cheer for graduating seniors that participated in a parade.
With a pair of invitation-only graduation ceremonies to occur two days later on Clemens Field, this was the only chance for many to wish the seniors well as they cruise on down the road and into the next chapter in their lives.
Organizer Kayley Kampfer said she knew it wouldn’t be difficult to get the community involved to support the seniors. Philomath is filled with people who genuinely care about one another and those with Warrior pride pumping through their veins are especially eager to give those students a week to remember.
“I reached out to (Police Chief) Ken Rueben, (City Manager) Chris Workman and the fire department for their support in helping me organize this after I saw the video of the Sweet Home seniors parade that Holly Marshall shared with me,” Kampfer said. “Holly had asked why can’t we do something like this for our community?”
Kampfer jumped in head first and the parade idea evolved into a heart-warming community event.
“My heart couldn’t be any more full seeing the outpouring of love and support that our town has for these kids,” Kampfer said. “Hearing people cheering as we drove past was more than I’d hoped for.”
Others pitched in such as Dairy Queen’s Richard and Tracie Choi, who donated gift cards and an ice cream cone for every senior. Kampfer was also able to wrangle 20 sweatshirts and several pairs of shoes donated from her best friends, Emily and Chris DeGatanoe, who works as an independent designer for Adidas and Nike.
Kampfer even threw in $200 in gift cards herself, as well as a candy bag for every senior who participated.
“I do think this should become a new tradition,” Kampfer said. “It was amazing to be a part of it, especially for a mom who mourned their loss of so many senior milestones.”
By the way, the parade did feature award winners in various categories:
• Mayor’s choice for most spirited — Kylie Barnes with a vehicle that featured colorful streamers, balloons and cans dragging behind a pickup.
• Mayor’s top float award — Toben Stueve and Hunter Hendrix for “Catching Senior Year,” an outdoor-themed visual with Stueve sitting in a kiddie pool trying to catch “senior year” from a fishing line dangled just out of reach by Hendrix, who was behind in a fishing boat on a trailer.
• Top awards — “Pool Boys” with Brody Hiner, Colby Roe, Jace Carrera, Joel Carrera, Luc Barnes and Trevin Del Nero in the bed of a pickup with a tarp and filled with water — all in swimsuits; “BYU Spirit” with Madison Bushnell and Rivers Nuno who were sitting in lawn chairs with a truck bed full of flowers and BYU flags; “OSU Bound: Beaver Truck and Boat” with Hollyn Kampfer, Logan Hannigan-Downs and Jaylen Caldwell; “U-of-O Decor” — all in sticky notes — with Jordyn McMullen; “American Proud” with Taylor Couture; “2020/OSU Decor” with Hannah Hernandez; and “2020 Graduate” with Celeste Aceves.
A final thought from Kampfer: “I’m so proud to be a part of Philomath and what it represents.”
USPS cleanup: A few weeks ago, I published a photo online with the “Morning Briefing” of Aaron Rutledge of Living Faith Community Church helping clean up the grounds at the Philomath Post Office. Last week, Rutledge shared with me some details about the project.
Rutledge said the church “wanted to find a way to bless essential workers along with community members. Cleaning up a bit around the post office seemed like a practical way to show our appreciation for the folks that work there while they are busier than ever with all the online ordering people are doing. We also hoped it would shine a little light in dark days for each person from the community that went there to do business.”
The pastor pointed out that about half of the group was made up of high school-aged youth or younger. Mat Phelps, youth pastor, and Rob Brown, a local teacher, brought tractors to help out.
“We had just under 25 people working at a time in order to honor the state guidelines on gatherings,” Rutledge said. “Our group did a great job of working together while social distancing — with the exception of families of course.”
In 3-1/2 hours, the group cleaned out all of the beds and spread out over 25 yards of bark.
“I am so blessed to be part of a church that expresses love through action in our little town,” Rutledge said. “I was also encouraged when Mayor (Eric) Niemann joined in after driving by and wondering what was happening. He asked a couple questions and then got right to work.”
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
