Clanking on the Keyboard: Conversation on expanding library in beginning stages

It’s time to start talking about an expansion or remodeling project at Philomath Community Library.
That’s what the city’s finance director, Joan Swanson, told the Public Works Committee last week during a Capital Improvement Plan review.
“Maybe five years after that library was built, they came to us and said they need more space and it’s only gotten worse and worse as they’ve continued to add programs and there’s quite a bit more public use of the library," Swanson said.
What would a library expansion look like? Would the building’s foundation support a second floor? Would the back patio area’s space be utilized in some other way? Those are the types of questions that need answers and the effort begins with a conceptual design.
The Capital Improvement Plan that the committee moved forward to the City Council included $30,000 to go toward putting together a conceptual design.
“If we plan five years out, that would give them plenty of time to start in the next year or two,” Swanson said. “If we give them direction and actually plan on funding it, then they can get a design team involved and start making some plans and move forward from there.”
The actual project would be four or five years out. Swanson just wants to see a solid commitment that the effort will move forward and not put off any longer.
The library does have a pretty tight feel inside the building, especially with all of the activities that go on. In fact, there are occasions with the library borrows City Hall’s council chambers and municipal courtroom for programs that draw a good crowd. Library’s staff will also use City Hall to schedule trainings with staff because the meeting room on site is so heavily used.
With various housing developments either under way or on the horizon, Philomath’s population will be growing. It could be expected that a certain percentage of them will be library patrons.
The library was built in 1995 and the city owns the building. The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library operates the library.
“We own the shell and they own everything pretty much everything inside the shell,” Swanson said.
The library has gone so far as to consider other spaces around town because of its cramped conditions. One idea was to bring in a modular unit to create more space for meetings or other gatherings.
City Manager Chris Workman said that a couple of years ago, the library had even looked at the space vacated by Marys Peak True Value. Studying the pros and cons of such a move ultimately led to a decision to stay put.
“We’ve looked at several different things with the library over the years but again for us, it’s always been we don’t have any money so what are we talking about?” Workman said. “This plan says we’re going to commit to putting money here and we’re going to come to the table with that million dollars in five years and what would you do with it.”
Workman said early conversations on this topic would be occurring within the next week or two.
“A good place to start is to put some money toward what a potential design would look like,” said Doug Edmonds, councilor and Public Works Committee member. “That’s a good place to start.”
Another building finished in 1995, City Hall, is also getting a bit cramped. An upgrade or remodel on the city’s Facility Improvement Schedule shows a City Hall project to occur in 2023.
The building has served the city well but staff has grown and there can be awkward dynamics. For example, municipal court could be going on in the council chambers while down the hall, city staff is helping someone at the front counter with a permit. City Hall is also running out of space when it comes to required document retention.
The Facility Improvement Schedule shows an estimated future cost of $400,000. That number appears to be a stab in the dark, however, with no solid ideas on just how the building would be redesigned. It does seem certain that current space would be reconfigured with no real future expansion.
The city’s police station and the public works building are both fine for the near term.
“We’re really fulfilling what we told the public we were going to do with the Genral Fund fee dollars, which is putting it towards these faclity improvements,” Workman said.
Garry Black, Public Works operations supervisor, said that probably biggest need on the equipment replacement schedule would be a vacuum truck.
The current vac truck has experienced problems with its electronics. The schedule suggests replacement in 2021-22, but Black would buy one today if the money existed.
“Most cities are going 10 years or less on vac trucks,” Black said. “Every time it goes into the shop, it’s $5, $10 grand.”
Black mentioned two other vehicle replacement needs — a 2009 GMC Canyon and a 2008 Ford F450 utility truck.
It was good to hear that the city tries to find other needs for the vehicles that they do replace.
“The one you authorized us to replace last year — the crane truck — is now the new watering truck for the downtown streetscape baskets,” he said. “So we do repurpose a lot of vehicles."
Outbreaks: Last week, I sat down with superintendent Buzz Brazeau to chat about the district’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. Buzz has been a school administrator for years and I wondered if he had ever dealt with something similar in the past.
One year, the school district where he worked had a student in school that had MRSA — a type of staph infection that can be tough to treat because of its resistance to antibiotics. Remember the Swine flu? The virus, called H1N1, made its rounds about a decade ago.
Said Brazeau, “Unfortunately, I’ve had to go through a couple two or three incidences and I think in all of the cases, we did enhance our cleaning — which is what we’re doing here (with coronavirus) — and we reminded people about good personal hygiene.”
Recognition: The police department over in Corvallis presented Philomath’s Dave Gurski and Grant Moser with its “Challenge Coin” — which recognizes “exceptional investigative work assisting the Corvallis Police Department and the citizens of Corvallis.”
The case involved police’s response to the Corvallis Nail Spa where a man had been beaten and stabbed.
“The officers on scene discovered a male had been assaulted inside the business and he later died from his injuries. Sgt. Gurski (and Ofc. Moser) responded to assist with the investigation and played a key role in serving a very lengthy and meticulous search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle as well as assisting with evidence collection.”
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.