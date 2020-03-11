Clanking on the Keyboard: Conversation on expanding library in beginning stages

The library does have a pretty tight feel inside the building, especially with all of the activities that go on. In fact, there are occasions with the library borrows City Hall’s council chambers and municipal courtroom for programs that draw a good crowd. Library’s staff will also use City Hall to schedule trainings with staff because the meeting room on site is so heavily used.

With various housing developments either under way or on the horizon, Philomath’s population will be growing. It could be expected that a certain percentage of them will be library patrons.

The library was built in 1995 and the city owns the building. The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library operates the library.

“We own the shell and they own everything pretty much everything inside the shell,” Swanson said.

The library has gone so far as to consider other spaces around town because of its cramped conditions. One idea was to bring in a modular unit to create more space for meetings or other gatherings.

City Manager Chris Workman said that a couple of years ago, the library had even looked at the space vacated by Marys Peak True Value. Studying the pros and cons of such a move ultimately led to a decision to stay put.