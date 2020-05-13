Clanking on the Keyboard: 'Fake news!' and striving to check facts

A few years ago while covering the Summit Summer Festival, an older gentleman who spotted my camera pointed in his general direction walked up to me and yelled “fake news” in my face.
I’ll admit, it was a little unnerving at the time but I tried to shake it off as it appeared he had downed a few too many (I actually got a great photo of the fella yelling at me, but it wouldn’t be fair to him that I publish it). Maybe he was just joking around but the “fake news” declarations were starting to get under my skin at that point in time — especially for a small-town newspaper reporter just trying to provide coverage of a pretty cool summer festival on a pleasant Saturday.
“Fake news” refers to false information shared about a particular topic that could be mistaken as truth. The Associated Press Stylebook, which nearly all journalists use as a grammar style and usage guide, describes it this way:
“It can include honest mistakes, exaggerations and misunderstandings of facts, as well as disinformation, which refers to misinformation created and spread intentionally as a way to mislead or confuse. Misinformation can be transmitted in any medium, including social media, websites, printed materials and broadcast. It includes photography or video or audio recordings that have been created, manipulated or selectively edited.”
The term typically does not include opinions, satire and parody but does include hoaxes, propaganda and fabricated new stories.
Fact-checking is an important part of the news writing process. I’ve come across many instances through the years of individuals who have tried to pull a fast one on me or one of my colleagues. I’ve been duped a few times, especially during my younger years, and corrections need to be published as a follow-up. But most of the time, when it seems possible that someone’s exaggerating or just all out lying, it can be spotted.
While working in Arizona, I was contacted via email about an individual who was making incredible contributions to keep an area of a national forest cleaned up. After interviewing him, I discovered that the man was just a little off and several claims that he made were not true. With today’s technology and places where one can go to fact-check, it’s easier than it used to be. (In my very early years at larger newspapers, we actually had “librarians” that would look up information for us — the forerunner to a Google search).
The stylebook features some very good guidance with the whole reporting process. In the case of a one-person staff on a small weekly newspaper, it’s almost impossible to go very deep with fact-checking because of time constraints. It’s becoming this way at larger papers with smaller staffs as reporters cut corners to make deadline and to get content online faster. Fortunately at this level, I’m not covering anything too complex or politicized.
Oh, and by the way, no offense to the Summit festival folks — I just used that incident as a lead-in to this column topic. I’ve had fake news accusations fly my way in other places as well (although mostly in emails or phone calls — 2016 was a rough year for reasons I won't get into). But that encounter doesn’t impact any decisions on whether or not I cover an event. The Summit festival is a fun time, although I wonder if it'll happen this year because of the restrictions.
City parks: Philomath’s Public Works folks have been busy around town preparing parks for an anticipated active summer. Of course, playground equipment has been off limits for several weeks because of the coronavirus restrictions handed down by the governor’s office.
On a drive around town a few weeks ago, I had noticed what appeared to be a new sidewalk at Westbrook Park, which is located in the Jade Place-Topaz Street vicinity in the western section of town. Sure enough, the most recent city newsletter mentions that sidewalks had been installed around the perimeter to increase pedestrian safety.
Elsewhere, the newsletter article reported that crews have been getting trees, bushes, grasses and flowering meadow areas planted at Flossie Overman Discovery Park on North 11th. Over at Triangle Park on College Street, new wood chips were installed under the playground equipment to increase safety.
While driving around Thursday, I stopped to shoot a few photos at the picturesque Pioneer Park (see front page for one of those photos), which seemed to be popping with a collection of colors on a sunny day.
Cochran remembrance: For those who are regular newspaper readers, you can probably recall articles about Paul Jeffrey Cochran, a 1966 Philomath High graduate who was killed in Vietnam. His late mother, Beverly (Cochran) Durham left the family’s Philomath home at 1545 College St., to the city for use as a park.
Mayor Eric Niemann has followed and researched this story closely. It was the topic of his Veterans Day talk at the middle school last year. Last week on May 1 — the anniversary of Cochran’s death in Vietnam — the mayor placed an American flag on the home where Cochran once lived with his grandmother before joining military service.
In addition, the self-standing banner of Cochran was transported from City Hall and placed on the porch as a way to honor his sacrifice. Public Works employees took photos to be sent to his out-of-town family members.
Home repair program: The Linn-Benton-Lincoln County Home Repair Program is available to low- to moderate-income homeowners to help pay for repairs through zero percent loans and no minimum payments. There are gross annual income limits on all household members to qualify.
This sounds like a good opportunity for someone to get a needed home repair project completed. The loans can be used in a variety of ways toward this end with no out-of-pocket fees. The loans are funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program.
Besides the loans, there is also free consultation on the use of sustainable materials or systems in the home, assistance in evaluating the home for needed repairs and assistance with choosing a contractor.
For those interested, fill out the online preliminary assessment at devnw.org/forms/preliminary-assessment.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
