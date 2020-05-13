Clanking on the Keyboard: 'Fake news!' and striving to check facts

Fact-checking is an important part of the news writing process. I’ve come across many instances through the years of individuals who have tried to pull a fast one on me or one of my colleagues. I’ve been duped a few times, especially during my younger years, and corrections need to be published as a follow-up. But most of the time, when it seems possible that someone’s exaggerating or just all out lying, it can be spotted.

While working in Arizona, I was contacted via email about an individual who was making incredible contributions to keep an area of a national forest cleaned up. After interviewing him, I discovered that the man was just a little off and several claims that he made were not true. With today’s technology and places where one can go to fact-check, it’s easier than it used to be. (In my very early years at larger newspapers, we actually had “librarians” that would look up information for us — the forerunner to a Google search).