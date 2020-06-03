Clanking on the Keyboard: Farmers' market in Philomath still on this summer

The Philomath Farmers’ Market will go on as scheduled with its debut to occur June 28.
That’s the word from Mark McGuire, president of the Bountiful Backyard nonprofit organization that’s launching the event. In conjunction with the city of Philomath, Oregon State University Extension Service and Philomath Community Services, this summer’s pilot program organized by Bountiful Backyard will test the local market to see if it’s feasible into the future.
There have been past efforts to bring a farmers’ market to Philomath but none of those have survived. There are farmers’ markets in nearby Corvallis and Albany and in fact the group that oversees those has been involved in this collaborative effort.
“It should be a good year,” McGuire said. “The steering committee’s survey to local residents received 223 responses indicating 98% interest in shopping at the market.”
McGuire had previously said that he wanted to bring in at least 10 smaller-scale produce vendors, a figure that he calculated would give the market a net income. Craft vendors also have an interest. As of last week, McGuire said that he had nine vendors signed up — Charlottesville Heritage Breeds, Jason’s Tropical Sno, Kiko Denzer/Hand Print Press, Overgrow Farm, Rain Forest Mushrooms, Sweet Shire Farm, Veun’s Garden, Wayfinder Farm and Wyld Womyn Farm.
“Some vendors have dropped out given virus concerns, but we are excited with the folks who are still on board,” he said.
Following the June 28 launch, the Philomath Farmers’ Markets plans to return on the next five Sundays — July 5, 12, 19, 26 and Aug. 2. The market would operate from 2-5 p.m. on those dates in the library parking lot.
“We are fortunate to have the Philomath Community Library parking lot as a venue enabling bathroom access and visibility for traffic heading east on Philomath Boulevard,” he said.
Fresh vegetables: While I’m on the subject of fresh vegetables, Gathering Together Farms deserves recognition for donating high-quality organic vegetables and fruits to families that drive through the Clemens Primary School parking lot on Fridays either for the free lunch program or to drop off and pick up educational materials for their children,.
“This is the highest level of produce that you can get,” said Mike Panico, a school councilor who helps distribute food on Fridays. “They were just wanting to pay it forward to the community and try to help everybody out in this crazy time.”
The farm first donated boxes the first week of April and it grew in the following weeks.
“We went from five boxes to 11 along with crates of apples, oranges, potatoes, carrots,” Panico said. “We decided to just have it be part of the lunch pickup here on Fridays where families are coming anyway to get lunch and we thought we would just have stuff to support everybody because we all could use help in this time.”
Marina Castilla-Morser, who was also passing out produce Friday, works for the school district as a media assistant and interpreter but also has a connection to the farm. With Gathering Together, she has worked for the past two years in a position that provides support for female workers.
“I just love the workers — they put so much time, so much effort,” Morser said.
In fact, Morser in the past has accompanied the workers into the field to see just how hard they work.
“I have a higher appreciation of my food — how much time and care and work it takes for them to really do everything,” Morser said, adding that she tells her kids that she never wants to see another carrot in the garbage. “I have a really good relationship with all of them and I think the owners are awesome. They always try to improve and to help and to be really supportive of all of the workers in the community.”
And it’s good to note this: Morser said the farm has really taken pandemic-related restrictions seriously to try to avoid any virus issues.
“I think the quality and the love they have sharing that with us — it’s really amazing and awesome,” Morser said about the weekly produce boxes.
“It’s been really fun to watch week to week,” Panico said. “Families come back and tell us, ‘hey, I tried turnips and they’re pretty good.’ Today, we were giving out fava beans and everybody’s like, ‘what in the heck is a fava bean?’ It’s been amazing, too, just the quality and the variety and bringing the smiles, too.”
For Panico, the experience provides a great sense of community.
“This is just the best day of the week,” he said. “We’re just loving the partnership and so are they, frankly, they’ve been happy to give to the schools.”
Chili cook-off: The Public Safety Chili Cook-Off, which reorganized and was held in Philomath for the first time last year, has been canceled, Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben said. The event would’ve occurred in September but organizers get started months earlier to organize fundraisers, send out letters to potential sponsors and finalize plans.
The organization had planned to meet for the first time this year in April but the pandemic got in the way. Last fall’s chili cook-off was a big success with a significant crowd and more competitors — even as heavy rain pounded the event. Hopefully it’ll be back in 2021.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!