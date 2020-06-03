Clanking on the Keyboard: Farmers' market in Philomath still on this summer

Marina Castilla-Morser, who was also passing out produce Friday, works for the school district as a media assistant and interpreter but also has a connection to the farm. With Gathering Together, she has worked for the past two years in a position that provides support for female workers.

“I just love the workers — they put so much time, so much effort,” Morser said.

In fact, Morser in the past has accompanied the workers into the field to see just how hard they work.

“I have a higher appreciation of my food — how much time and care and work it takes for them to really do everything,” Morser said, adding that she tells her kids that she never wants to see another carrot in the garbage. “I have a really good relationship with all of them and I think the owners are awesome. They always try to improve and to help and to be really supportive of all of the workers in the community.”

And it’s good to note this: Morser said the farm has really taken pandemic-related restrictions seriously to try to avoid any virus issues.

“I think the quality and the love they have sharing that with us — it’s really amazing and awesome,” Morser said about the weekly produce boxes.