Clanking on the Keyboard: Farmers' market moving forward with pilot project

The effort to bring a farmers’ market to Philomath appears to be moving forward with a pilot project to begin in mid-June and run from six to 12 weeks.
Mark McGuire, executive director of Philomath Community Services, president of the Bountiful Backyard nonprofit organization and chair of the farmers’ market steering committee, approached the City Council last week to see if the project could secure a $1,000 donation to be used for insurance costs and other various needs.
In the end, councilors wanted more solid information on what the market is going to look like, including a firm number on how many farms would participate.
“That’s one thing that we don’t have locked in,” McGuire said, adding that they have talked to a lot of producers about the idea and believes the costing model will attract most. “I’m optimistic but we really haven’t begun that campaign.”
The market does appear to have plenty of craft vendors interested but McGuire wants to recruit small farmers “to have more of a focus on healthy, local produce.” McGuire said his target is to bring in at least 10 produce vendors, which would give the market a net income.
The committee is looking at either Thursday evenings or Sunday afternoons with launch dates of either June 11 or June 14. The market would be set up in the Philomath Community Library parking lot.
“The library has been supportive and willing to donate their bathrooms and drinking fountain,” McGuire told councilors. “They’ve been outstanding.”
Initial discussions indicate that the market would charge a $15 base fee for vendors and in addition, 10% of gross revenue with a cap of $30. Through that approach, participants wouldn’t pay the market more than $45.
The market would like to attract the smaller-scale farmers.
“What I’m trying to do at first is keep it at a price where I know that instead of getting the one big one in town, we get like eight smaller ones,” McGuire said. “But it’s all open to discussion and we’re still making decisions there.”
The committee opted to change the market’s organizational structure.
“We are moving the market from under Philomath Community Services to under Bountiful Backyard,” McGuire said. “The same team of volunteers are moving it forward, same time allotted to the project, but it’s to protect PCS from financial risk.”
Bountiful Backyard was established in 2014 and through volunteers, grants and donations, implemented garden infrastructure at schools and community gardens in Benton and Linn counties. The organization expanded into several other areas, including community-supported agriculture to enable low-income citizens to receive fresh food from local farms.
“Bountiful Backyard has real deep connections with the Corvallis and Albany farmers’ markets and the local farmers and (the structural change) made some sense on that level also,” McGuire said.
PCS would still be involved with the market in other ways.
McGuire said the market might try to hire an intern or part-time employee for the summer.
“We have a pool of funds that we’re collecting to try to distribute to that need,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of advice from surrounding markets that that’s a healthy way to go if it can be afforded and sustained. If there’s surplus, then it might spill over into that position.”
The group had applied for two significant grants to try to get the project on wheels but both were denied.
Councilors also wanted more information on exactly how much insurance would cost.
The steering committee plans to meet Jan. 27 and McGuire will likely return to the City Council with more information within the next couple of months.
City Hall: Mayor Eric Niemann brought up an interesting point prior to the visitors and petitions portion of last week’s City Council meeting. He suggested that citizens who want to speak no longer need to publicly state their address.
“At one point, we had a concerned citizen with a restraining order against a particular person and was concerned about the vulnerability that they subject themselves to if they stated their address publicly for the record,” Niemann said.
The city already requires individuals that wish to speak to fill out a form that’s turned in to the city recorder. The form does ask for the speaker’s address. As a result, the mayor will verify that an address appears on the submitted form as each person takes a seat at the mic.
Chas Jones, councilor, brought up a good point about how it’s sometimes helpful to know what city the speaker lives in. I think most people wouldn’t have a problem with sharing that information.
It reminds me a bit of our letter to the editor policy. We require addresses and phone numbers when letters are submitted, but those are for verification and archiving purposes. We only publish the person’s name and city of residence.
Business: For fans of the now-closed NutCakes, it appears we could have good news on the horizon with the reopening of a similar business in that same space on North 13th Street.
According to planning applications submitted to the city, Kristie Guzman plans to open “Sissi’s Bakery and Eatery.” Guzman, who lives in Blodgett area, included on her application submitted Jan. 3 that the business would employ three people with hours estimated for 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
Guzman, whose nickname is “Sissi,” shared via Facebook: “We are going to start out with making delicious donuts made famous by NutCakes but will soon expand to add deli-style food.” She also mentioned that her husband and daughter will be helping with the business.
The application with the city is in the site design review phase with comments accepted until Jan. 27 and a final decision planned for Jan. 30.
NutCakes had been a popular spot for Philomath-area residents during an operation that ran from late 2010 until Dec. 22. It will be nice to see the space utilized by a similar business and bring additional bakery and eatery options to locals.
Our Neighbors: While I’m on the subject of food, Philomath residents who need a fast-food taco fix at midnight from a popular chain might be interested to know that a new Taco Bell franchise is coming to west Corvallis.
The Corvallis Planning Commission recently approved a pair of applications that will allow the new outlet to be built at the corner of Southwest Research Way and Technology Loop. No need to drive all the way to the other side of Corvallis. No information was available on when the restaurant might open.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.