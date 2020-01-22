Clanking on the Keyboard: Farmers' market moving forward with pilot project

“At one point, we had a concerned citizen with a restraining order against a particular person and was concerned about the vulnerability that they subject themselves to if they stated their address publicly for the record,” Niemann said.

The city already requires individuals that wish to speak to fill out a form that’s turned in to the city recorder. The form does ask for the speaker’s address. As a result, the mayor will verify that an address appears on the submitted form as each person takes a seat at the mic.

Chas Jones, councilor, brought up a good point about how it’s sometimes helpful to know what city the speaker lives in. I think most people wouldn’t have a problem with sharing that information.

It reminds me a bit of our letter to the editor policy. We require addresses and phone numbers when letters are submitted, but those are for verification and archiving purposes. We only publish the person’s name and city of residence.

Business: For fans of the now-closed NutCakes, it appears we could have good news on the horizon with the reopening of a similar business in that same space on North 13th Street.