Clanking on the Keyboard: Fewer vehicles but higher speeds on our roadways

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the number of vehicles on our roadways over the past few months. Obviously, we were seeing fewer motorists with stay-at-home orders and school closures along with people either working from home or not working at all with a significant number of shutdowns, layoffs and furloughs.

The Oregon Department of Transportation earlier this month shared traffic volume information that showed just how many fewer vehicles were on various roads around the state, including Highway 20. In a nutshell, traffic volume saw a big drop during the first week of the governor’s stay-at-home order. But since then, traffic counts have been inching upward.

An Associated Press story that hit the wire about a month ago reported significant traffic declines statewide but at the same time, average speeds were on the increase. There have been reports around the region of speeders getting stopped for going 90, even 100 mph. Heck, over in Marion County on I-5 last month, the sheriff’s office there reported one speeder who was clocked at 114 mph. I guessing that was a hefty ticket (and maybe a suspended license).