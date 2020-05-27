Clanking on the Keyboard: Fewer vehicles but higher speeds on our roadways

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the number of vehicles on our roadways over the past few months. Obviously, we were seeing fewer motorists with stay-at-home orders and school closures along with people either working from home or not working at all with a significant number of shutdowns, layoffs and furloughs.
The Oregon Department of Transportation earlier this month shared traffic volume information that showed just how many fewer vehicles were on various roads around the state, including Highway 20. In a nutshell, traffic volume saw a big drop during the first week of the governor’s stay-at-home order. But since then, traffic counts have been inching upward.
An Associated Press story that hit the wire about a month ago reported significant traffic declines statewide but at the same time, average speeds were on the increase. There have been reports around the region of speeders getting stopped for going 90, even 100 mph. Heck, over in Marion County on I-5 last month, the sheriff’s office there reported one speeder who was clocked at 114 mph. I guessing that was a hefty ticket (and maybe a suspended license).
For those of us that have continued to drive for work, it’s been noticeable not just on highways, but in the city limits. Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben said the county has been writing tickets for folks going over 90 mph coming down the pass toward our city. And here in town, there has been an uptick in vehicles not sticking to the 25-mph limit.
Rueben said that a couple of weekends ago, Philomath police wrote 30-plus tickets with more than half of those vehicles going significantly over the speed limit. “Significant” is defined as 20 mph or more, which in town would be 45 in a 25.
“Our average speed for writing a speeding ticket is between 9 and 12 mph over the speed limit,” Rueben said during a Police Committee meeting last week.
But then he followed up with this comment.
“We have never in the city’s 10 or 12 years worth of institutional knowledge ever written somebody a ticket for going over 55 mph in town — until last weekend,” Rueben said. “We had this lady was going 64 mph.”
Wow, 64 mph in town? That is just a crazy dangerous.
For those who think they won’t get a speeding ticket with virus restrictions in place, you might want to rethink your driving strategy. Stay safe out there on our roads.
More on veterans: While covering Saturday’s flag-placement ceremony at Mount Union Historical Cemetery, I talked to a few interview subjects about how we’re losing a lot of our older veterans to this virus.
Maj. Joe Snyder, who is with the Oregon State University ROTC program, said the number of World War II and Korean War veterans are dwindling — not just because of the virus, of course, but because of their advanced age.
“We’ll be alive when the last one passes and we try to connect that with the service element to what they’re going to become,” Snyder said in reference to the ROTC cadets. “As officers, their decisions, their actions will save lives or possibly lose lives and there is this connection.”
The cadre and cadets have a partnership with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, a place that lost residents to COVID-19.
“We couldn’t physically go out there so now we’re doing a letter-writing campaign to connect with them and be closer,” Snyder said. “We delivered Christmas presents over the break to the different companies they have over there.”
The ROTC program was planning to participate in a Bataan Death March event but it was shut down because of the pandemic (the anniversary falls on April 9). Snyder said that was an opportunity for cadets to connect with our few remaining WWII veterans.
“This might’ve been the last year to meet any of them,” he said.
Timber crimes: OSU’s College of Forestry is the new home of a forensics lab that fights timber crime, a $1 billion annual problem for the forest products industry in this country.
The Wood Identification & Screening Center (WISC) was previously headquartered in Ashland as a partnership between the Forest Service International Programs office and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory. Its move to Corvallis is the result a $4 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Forest Service International Programs Office.
Scientists at the center use a specialized type of mass spectrometry for wood species identification to determine if a truckload of logs, a guitar, a dining room table or other wood products are what they are purported to be.
“The illegal timber trade is a direct attack on sustainable livelihoods and ecosystems in Oregon and other parts of the country, and also abroad,” Anthony S. Davis, interim dean of the College of Forestry said. “Advancing the capacity for science-based approaches to curtailing such behavior aligns directly with OSU and our college’s mission to promote economic and social progress in an ecologically sound manner, and provides an opportunity for us to partner with interested countries in using novel wood identification technologies.”
Since the 1900 enactment of the Lacey Act, it’s been against federal law to import illegally obtained wood into the United States, and importers are required to declare the species and country of origin of the timber they bring into the country.
Wood identification technologies are needed to thwart importers who try to skirt the law by intentionally declaring the wrong species, or the wrong place where the timber came from. WISC uses a method known as direct analysis in real time of flight mass spectrometry, abbreviated to DART TOFMS. Using just a sliver of wood, scientists can identify the genus and species in seconds.
Police academy: OK, back to the Philomath Police Department to end this week’s column. Blake Bowers was at the state police academy this spring when it was canceled about three weeks in because of the virus. But he’s been on the job in Philomath working with a training officer as he checks off various goals that he’s required to complete — search warrants, firearms training and so on.
Rueben said last week that police academy classes have started back up. It’s anticipated that Bowers will head back to the academy around the second or third week of June, although that’s just a guess with no final times and dates just yet.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!