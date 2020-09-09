Clanking on the Keyboard: Finding ways to beat the coronavirus fatigue

The coronavirus fatigue has set in.
A couple of weeks ago while working on a sports story about former Warriors baseball standout Rob Drahn, I needed to visualize just how far it is from the high school field’s home plate to the Philomath City Park restrooms.
For those who read the story, or even better, witnessed the feat during the summer of 1970, you’ll know that he reportedly hit a home run all the way to those restrooms. It’s one thing to sit at your desk and think about something that has been described to you, but it’s another to just physically stand there and appreciate the distance.
What does this have to do with my coronavirus fatigue?
Well, I was standing there in the Sunday morning sunlight and didn’t want to go home to write the story. I had my computer with me in the car so I sat down in Philomath High’s dugout to start writing. A few minutes later, I realized I might be more comfortable at the picnic table that’s situated just outside the fence.
It might seem silly, but it felt great. The surroundings were different from the same spot at home where I’m trying to focus with the occasional random outburst out of a 2-year-old in the background or the worry of making sure the 8-month-old doesn’t crack his head open since he thinks he can walk.
I’m used to working at home — it’s been a big part of my job since the late 1990s believe it or not. Maybe it’s just doing too many phone interviews and not seeing people face-to-face. Maybe last month's five-hour City Council Zoom meeting pushed me over the edge, it’s hard to pinpoint when the coronavirus fatigue elevated to the next level.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve enjoyed having the option of conducting a few interviews in person. Mike Bussard let me into his office — we had our face masks on, of course — to talk about back-to-school stuff. I had forgotten his level of enthusiasm for athletics, especially the 49ers and Giants. It was a much better trip to the principal's office compared to when I was in high school.
Then it was down to the library to talk to Dan Johnson for a chat about the Philomath Academy. One of the joys about interviewing Dr. J is his enthusiasm for whatever story he happens to be sharing with you and part of that involves his facial expressions. So yeah, the masks were a bit of a hindrance but it was better than a phone interview.
Mayor Eric Niemann was nice enough to let me stop by his house for a meet-up with the Charge Forward kids — you know, my topic of last week’s column about how we should be donating our old computers to them. Four faces all at once — what a treat.
And last week, I had in-person interviews with the city manager and the fire chief. So it was a pretty good run to help alleviate some of the coronavirus fatigue symptoms. Sitting at home doing work through our devices just takes a toll.
From a newspaper reporter’s perspective, it didn’t take long for the fatigue to take hold. Make no mistake, writing about pandemic-related news has been important over these past several weeks, well, I guess it’s been months now, and providing information to the readers is very important. It’s impacted all of us in every way — “The Great Pandemic of 2020” will be with us for the rest of our lives.
Some of us lost jobs and have tried to maneuver our way through the mess known as the Oregon unemployment system. (I applied for unemployment for two furlough weeks — never received anything). Bills are past due, families lost their health insurance, extra attention to the budget is needed for trips to the grocery store, vacations have been canceled and on and on. In short, our lives seem to be on hold.
Some of us may have been impacted on a personal level with family members or friends lost to COVID-19. My brother-in-law and his young son both got the virus despite their remote location in eastern Montana (they both recovered and are doing fine). Some families have not been so lucky. A former sports writing colleague in Nebraska recently died from COVID-19.
So, the pandemic-related stories have continued to populate news pages and the website each week. Sports has always played a major role in my life as a reporter and I think that’s what I miss the most. Magnifying the pain of not watching our kids compete and knowing that they’re missing out on experiences they can’t get back is the fact that many of those teams were going to be very, very good. Sometimes we wait years for the planets to align just right to celebrate those special seasons.
Where do we go from here? We don’t have much of a choice but to stay the course probably until a vaccine comes along. So we keep moving forward, hoping for positive news around the corner. Until then, the fatigue continues.
Lunch program: One day last week while dropping off my 2-year-old, the sitter asked if she could take him by the school for the lunch program. Even a toddler needs a road trip now and then so I didn’t mind but it made me realize that the meal program was probably something I should’ve included in the back-to-school coverage in the previous newspaper.
The meal program that had been in place all summer and even a few months prior when the pandemic started continues at least until Dec. 31. All kids ages 18 and under eat free with the meal distribution at Clemens Primary School. Corvallis School District Food and Nutrition Services provides the drive-up grab-and-go meals weekdays from noon-1 p.m. One breakfast and one lunch is provided per child per day.
Organizers are encouraging the use of a pre-order form that’s online. Go to bit.ly/CPS-lunch-form to see the form for Sept. 8-11. You can order anytime through Thursday each week.
Even if you choose not to pre-order, all children will receive a meal. The pre-ordering just helps them plan meals and reduce food waste.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
