Clanking on the Keyboard: Flossie Overman -- Remembering a life in Philomath

It’s a name to remember.
For the old-timers in town, Flossie Overman’s name should ring a bell. You might remember her as one of the key contributors to saving the Philomath College building. Or, maybe you recall her as the tall, thin woman who remained active well into her 90s and picked up trash up and down Main Street. Perhaps she’s remembered for her years in education, either as a teacher many decades ago or later in life as a clerk for the Philomath School District.
Thanks to Philomath’s newest park, Flossie’s name will live on long after those who knew her are gone themselves.
I’ve talked to local resident Steve Boggs on a couple of occasions about Flossie. A member of the city’s Planning Commission, Steve suggested that the park carry her name back when the Park Advisory Board was putting together all of the details of the playscapes venue on North 11th Street.
Ethel Worthington, who was Steve’s grandmother, knew Flossie all of her life.
“She was a year old when Flossie moved to town,” Boggs said, his grandmother born in 1903. “My grandmother was living outside of town when she was a little bitty girl up on Evergreen. There was the Evergreen schoolhouse up there on the old gravel part. Flossie actually would hike out there — it was a one-room schoolhouse back then. She taught her out there when she (his grandmother) was like 6 or 7 years old.”
Flossie’s connection to education was a lifelong endeavor. Moving here with her family in 1902 from South Dakota, she attended grade school in Philomath and in 1912, graduated from Philomath College with a philosophy degree. Back in those days, school tuition was $25 per term. After those years as a teacher in various rural schoolhouses, she settled down in Philomath, took a job as a sales clerk in a retail store and worked for 10 years as a school district clerk.
Flossie also taught Sunday School at the College United Methodist Church and attended twice-a-week dinners that were offered as part of an elderly nutrition program. After each meal, she would wash the dishes and help sweep out the hall. She volunteered with the church mission program as well, a group that would send bandages, sheets, pillowcases and used Christmas cards to a hospital in the Philippines and a mission in India.
In 1976, the Philomath Frolic recognized Flossie as the grand marshal of the parade. In an interview four years later, she told a reporter who was doing a profile piece on her, “Never be the grand marshal. You have to ride at the front and don’t get to see the parade.”
She died at age 98 in 1986.
“Flossie used to walk up and down Main Street with a little paper sack always picking up garbage along the sidewalks. It was just a constant stream of people walking up and down Main Street when there really wasn’t much out here between 12th and Ninth Street, but there was garbage,” said Boggs, who also mentioned that as something that the McMurtrys would also do. “So they were always out there picking up garbage all the time. That was pretty cool. Nobody did that back then. We had garbage cans out on the corners back then, which we don’t have now — yet (a reference to the upcoming streetscapes project).”
I did some newspaper research on Flossie to see what else I could find out about her:
• In 1987, a story was published about Jan Tunison of the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Association. Flossie used to tend to graves at the cemetery and had died a year earlier. On Memorial Day that year, Tunison tended to Flossie’s grave with calla lilies, the flowers she loved best.
• Flossie was apparently called the revered “Lady of Philomath” — that reference included in a 1981 column by the Gazette-Times. There was a call to send her notes and cards while she was in the Corvallis hospital after falling and breaking her hip. “Flossie is in good spirits and has been walking a bit on her newly-pinned hip,” the author, Virginia Rankin, wrote. “She is looking forward to returning to her home.”
• In a 1980 interview when Flossie was 92, she mentioned that her family in 1912 moved to a hilltop house on Ninth Street just one block west of the college. She lived there through her life and in 1949, had built a small one-bedroom house for herself so she could rent the “big house.”
• During the years when she taught in Benton, Lincoln and Wasco counties, the starting salary for a teacher was $35 a month. “And teachers earned their salaries in those days,” she said, going to work early in the morning and not heading home until after dark.
• Flossie was a charter member of the Philomath College Restoration Committee, formed in 1971 to resurrect the local landmark. In 1972, the committee was instrumental in getting the building placed on the National Register of Historic Places. On June 9, 1980, the nearly restored building was dedicated as the museum.
• In the 1980 feature on Flossie, which Rankin penned, she was asked about changes she had observed in Philomath. “Not as high morals as then,” she said. “School training is less strict. There’s an influx of new people today and more drunkedness and crime.” She continued, “I’m losing more and more of my friends to death each year. Gratifying to see the college restored. Many people were against saving it, you know. Really had fine workmen on the job. Think the new fire hall, which is on former college property down by the highway, is so fine, too.”
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
