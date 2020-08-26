Clanking on the Keyboard: Flossie Overman -- Remembering a life in Philomath

Flossie’s connection to education was a lifelong endeavor. Moving here with her family in 1902 from South Dakota, she attended grade school in Philomath and in 1912, graduated from Philomath College with a philosophy degree. Back in those days, school tuition was $25 per term. After those years as a teacher in various rural schoolhouses, she settled down in Philomath, took a job as a sales clerk in a retail store and worked for 10 years as a school district clerk.

Flossie also taught Sunday School at the College United Methodist Church and attended twice-a-week dinners that were offered as part of an elderly nutrition program. After each meal, she would wash the dishes and help sweep out the hall. She volunteered with the church mission program as well, a group that would send bandages, sheets, pillowcases and used Christmas cards to a hospital in the Philippines and a mission in India.

In 1976, the Philomath Frolic recognized Flossie as the grand marshal of the parade. In an interview four years later, she told a reporter who was doing a profile piece on her, “Never be the grand marshal. You have to ride at the front and don’t get to see the parade.”

She died at age 98 in 1986.