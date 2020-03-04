Clanking on the Keyboard: Grandfathered-in code status complicates scope of pool repairs

Philomath would like to maintain its grandfathered status on various code changes that have occurred over the years. The pool was constructed in 1960.

“I did get a copy of the grandfather letter from the state/county,” Brazeau said. “It talked about the fact that we are approved based on requirements as of March 1971 and previous construction, even though we were built in 1960.”

The tricky part involved how much and what type of work that can be done to maintain that grandfathered status. At one point in time would the new code kick in?

“I contacted Anderson Pools, who have made a career of rehabbing older pools, and they are in the process of determining for us what work needs to be done,” Brazeau told the board. “Once they come back with that, I’ll take that and the estimate that they give me along with grandfathering and reconstitute the pool advisory committee to get some thoughts from them with regards on what the next steps would be.”

Brazeau said that whether it’s Anderson Pools or another contractor, he learned that “the instant they touch our pool, their liability insurance is incorporated and so they aren’t going to touch it just for the heck of it.”

