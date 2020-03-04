Clanking on the Keyboard: Grandfathered-in code status complicates scope of pool repairs

The Philomath School District is starting to zero in on repairs that will be needed at the 60-year-old Clemens Community Pool. Superintendent Buzz Brazeau updated the school board at a meeting last week on the latest information.
In December, the district received a report from Water Technology Inc., which outlined various options on recommended repairs. Four options were included in the report ranging from $505,000 to $1.45 million.
Based on what Brazeau said at the board meeting, it appears as though the repairs will likely fall somewhere in the middle of those amounts — at least $1 million and possibly up in the neighborhood of $1.3 million.
Brazeau said during the meeting that the report’s Option 2 would likely be the preferred route to take, although he added that the revamped advisory committee will need to take another look.
In the WTI report, Option 2 was further split up into 2A and 2B with work that would carry estimated price tags of $996,000 to $1.3 million (although those numbers will be updated). This work could include repairing pool vessel cracks and finish, and replacing pool gutter components, starting blocks, ladders, main drains and hydrostatic relief valves, as well as constructing or installing an automated chemical control system, surge tank, ultraviolet sanitation system and variable frequency drives. A new filter system would also go in place.
Philomath would like to maintain its grandfathered status on various code changes that have occurred over the years. The pool was constructed in 1960.
“I did get a copy of the grandfather letter from the state/county,” Brazeau said. “It talked about the fact that we are approved based on requirements as of March 1971 and previous construction, even though we were built in 1960.”
The tricky part involved how much and what type of work that can be done to maintain that grandfathered status. At one point in time would the new code kick in?
“I contacted Anderson Pools, who have made a career of rehabbing older pools, and they are in the process of determining for us what work needs to be done,” Brazeau told the board. “Once they come back with that, I’ll take that and the estimate that they give me along with grandfathering and reconstitute the pool advisory committee to get some thoughts from them with regards on what the next steps would be.”
Brazeau said that whether it’s Anderson Pools or another contractor, he learned that “the instant they touch our pool, their liability insurance is incorporated and so they aren’t going to touch it just for the heck of it.”
For example, the district may not be able to replace the pool vessel and retain the grandfathered code status. Deck clearance is another issue. The state requires pools to have at least 8 feet of obstruction-free deck space on all sides of the pool and I’m writing this without taking a tape measurer to the facility, but that seems unrealistic considering the tight confines of the Clemens pool.
So, the swimming pool’s future remains clouded for now until the advisory committee reaches a conclusion on its recommended course of action. And if a course of action is reached, the district would then need to find the money to pay for it.
Online only: Last week, I launched a new online-only feature that I’m calling, “Morning Briefing.” This is a daily roundup that I put together for the PhilomathExpress.com website and it includes news tidbits, links to the most recent stories, blogs and galleries that have gone online, the previous night’s sports scores, things going on around town that day from library events to public meetings, etc. I’m even including the weather forecast for the day (don’t blame me if it’s not accurate — although I'll admit I'm the son of a meteorologist).
Time and space: More news than what you see in the March 4 edition occurred this past week in Philomath. But next week, you’ll be able to read about a city committee’s recommendation on the General Fund fee that was established three years ago (they recommended that the $10 monthly fee that appears on your water bill be cut in half to $5). Another story will be the latest on the city’s line of thinking with establishing a lodging tax on visitors who stay in the to-be-built RV park, the motel and other overnight rentals, such as AirBNB spots.
Elsewhere: The Central Oregonian published a story Thursday about health department leaders and other stakeholders proposing the creation of a community tobacco retail license as a form of response to a growing youth vaping epidemic. The story mentions Philomath:
“The state of Oregon has not implemented a tobacco retail license program, (Crook County Health Department’s Nadia) Lemay said, but multiple jurisdictions have, including Klamath, Benton, Clatsop, Lane and Multnomah counties, as well as the cities of Cottage Grove, Corvallis, Veneta, Chiloquin and Philomath.”
According to the story, licensure would require a $300 fee, which would fund retailer education and license enforcement.
Based on information published on the city's website, Philomath charges a $35 application fee for its permit, which is renewable each year.
Our neighbors: The state Land Use Board of Appeals recently found in favor of the city of Corvallis in an appeal of the Carson Map Amendments case. Developers proposed raising the zoning of 6.31 acres of land at the intersection of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive to RS-20 for high-density residential use.
On Feb. 25, LUBA released its 27-page final opinion and order in the case. Both members of the panel that reviewed the case, Michelle Gates Rudd and Melissa M. Ryan, rejected all three assignments of error claimed by the appellants.
The city of Corvallis did not participate in the oral arguments. The decision by LUBA starts the clock on a 21-day deadline for opponents of the rezoning to appeal the case to the state Court of Appeals.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.