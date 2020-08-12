Clanking on the Keyboard: Gratitude for those that serve on public boards

They’re not serving for the glory of the money (that’s a joke — these positions don’t pay a dime, not even a stipend like you may see in some other cities). The hours that they contribute can become long. They give up time with their loved ones, spending a few nights participating in meetings and some weekends going to events, and that doesn't include the prep time. Constituents may even call at the most inopportune times.

This time of year, many of them spend their own money to even win a seat. Unless special circumstances exists (such as the coronavirus), they go door-to-door to gather signatures for a petition to run. If they qualify for the ballot, they spend money on yard signs and other campaign materials, might participate in a debate and have to put up with emails and phone calls from the newspaper.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve observed a political atmosphere that has created even more of a challenge for those in the public spotlight. There are those that voice their appreciation for their service in those positions, but the criticisms have seemingly been more harsh — from those who say things under their breath as part of a meeting’s audience (when we had those) to those who take the opportunity to lash out on social media.