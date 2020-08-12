Clanking on the Keyboard: Gratitude for those that serve on public boards

It’s not a job for thin-skinned individuals.
A couple of weeks ago, a local citizen suggested that I run for the ciity council. I’m pretty sure she was kidding but even if she was serious, I could never serve on a public board because of my work as a journalist. In short, it comes down to a question of ethics and protecting the newspaper’s neutrality when it comes to news coverage.
The suggestion made me laugh for a few seconds as I envisioned myself in such a position. If I was able to launch a candidacy for a seat on a public council, board or commission, I still wouldn’t be able to do it. I think I have a fair grasp of the process and issues after all of these years of news coverage, but I’m pretty sure I don’t have the right temperament.
Local elected officials need to have thick skin. They receive a fair amount of criticism and no matter what decision they make, there will likely be some level of opposition. Sometimes, those issues create a contentious atmosphere that challenges all involved.
With the city council election coming up, I wonder why anyone would want to volunteer to serve. You might say some have a bit of an ego and enjoy the sense of power that comes with the job. Philomath may have had a few that fit this description but I believe it would be a very small minority.
From what I’ve observed through interviews and meeting coverage, I believe these folks do the job primarily because it’s way to serve their community. They each have “a particular set of skills” (I just watched “Taken” a few weeks ago) and expertise that they bring to the seat.
They’re not serving for the glory of the money (that’s a joke — these positions don’t pay a dime, not even a stipend like you may see in some other cities). The hours that they contribute can become long. They give up time with their loved ones, spending a few nights participating in meetings and some weekends going to events, and that doesn't include the prep time. Constituents may even call at the most inopportune times.
This time of year, many of them spend their own money to even win a seat. Unless special circumstances exists (such as the coronavirus), they go door-to-door to gather signatures for a petition to run. If they qualify for the ballot, they spend money on yard signs and other campaign materials, might participate in a debate and have to put up with emails and phone calls from the newspaper.
Over the past couple of years, I’ve observed a political atmosphere that has created even more of a challenge for those in the public spotlight. There are those that voice their appreciation for their service in those positions, but the criticisms have seemingly been more harsh — from those who say things under their breath as part of a meeting’s audience (when we had those) to those who take the opportunity to lash out on social media.
I don’t believe this is a huge problem in Philomath. But it still makes me wonder if today’s political climate makes candidates think twice about wanting to become involved. As of the end of last week, we didn’t have enough candidates for the city council (I would be very surprised if we didn't have more candidates, maybe even several more, that come in as we approach the Aug. 14 deadline).
During meeting coverage, it’s my job to keep my mouth shut and observe and report on the news. But while writing this column, I’d like to express my gratitude toward the individuals that serve on the city council, school board, planning commission and the various other public bodies that we have around town.
And with the election coming up, we should also express our appreciation to those who are trying to win a seat but may come up short.
You all perform a vital role in our democracy. Those efforts have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated.
Fire restrictions: We may have had some moisture here and there, but hot, dry weather has created hazardous fire conditions on the Siuslaw National Forest. That’s what officials there are saying and in an effort to prevent human-caused wildland fires and to promote fire awareness, they have instituted public use fire restrictions across the forest.
So, here’s a rundown of what not to do:
• You can’t have a campfire that’s not contained within a preinstalled enclosure at a developed campsite. There are exclusions to that rule on the Oregon Dunes and Sand Lake recreation areas.
• You can’t do any welding or operate a torch with an open flame.
• Don’t run generators in areas of vegetation.
• Don’t use a vehicle off Forest Service roads except in a parking area devoid of vegetation for 10 feet. Again, exclusions exist at the Dunes and Sand Lake.
• Don’t smoke outdoors near flammable materials or vegetation.
Forest officials said visitors can use portable cooking stoves and fuel lanterns with off switches outside of developed camping area.
The order will remain in place until Dec. 1, but could be rescinded sooner based on conditions.
From Philomath: Last week in a story published by the Albany Democrat-Herald, local native Sally Beggs was mentioned in a piece about the new emergency services physicians from Team Health at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
Beggs, a nurse practitioner, grew up in Philomath. She enjoyed her first job as a medical assistant at a family practice clinic so much that she earned an associate’s degree in nursing and became a nurse practitioner. She has a bachelor’s degree from Western Governor’s University and a master of science in nursing from the University of South Alabama.
She enjoys hiking and spending time with family and friends.
The 79-bed hospital recently entered into a three-year contract with Team Health. Beggs and the others started work Aug. 1.
Congrats and thank you to her and others on the team.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
