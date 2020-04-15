Clanking on the Keyboard: Gun shop owner closes business after lengthy run

Two days before shutting up the store for good this past Saturday, Strobel still had orders trickling in.

“We’re going to stick around as long as it takes,” Strobel said about seeing through those purchases. “We had a lot of customers that placed orders on the webpage. You know, they’re four weeks behind in the warehouses, so as they come in, we’ll call people and they can come and get their stuff and we’ll do the backgrounds — we’re just not going to be open to the general public.”

Then he added, “All of those customers I’ve known for a long time — if they come and beat on the door, I’m going to let them in.”

Strobel said Class 3 orders — which can take several months — will go to Tick Licker Firearms in Corvallis, where those customers can pick them up instead of driving all the way to Salem.

Strobel operated the store with his wife, Joann. His brother, Bill, had worked with him for close to 15 years and retired earlier this year.

“It was a great run and I appreciate my customers. I made a lot of great friends and I’ll see a lot of them about,” Strobel said. “They helped make Philomath Gun Shop what it was, you know. If it wasn’t for them taking care of me over the years, I wouldn’t be able to retire today.”

Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.

