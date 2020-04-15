Clanking on the Keyboard: Gun shop owner closes business after lengthy run

A long-running business in Philomath closed its doors this past weekend.
But don’t get the wrong idea. The coronavirus pandemic didn’t run Wes Strobel’s Philomath Gun Shop out of business. In fact, sales have been pretty good over the past few months. No, the veteran gunsmith at age 64 is ready to retire.
“I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. We’ve had a lot of customers for many, many, many years, you know, and through the years, there’s been a lot of dealers that came and went,” Strobel said last week. “I guess we’ve had a lot of loyal customers and I’m going to miss those guys, too.”
Indeed, Strobel has been a friend to many, including the local police department. Police Chief Ken Rueben said the Philomath Gun Shop was the type of business that you want in the community.
For starters, Strobel saved the city a lot of money by filling the police department’s gun needs at cost. He used his purchasing power to save the police even more money when it came to ammunition. Heck, he would even give officers technical advice on guns free of charge.
“They’re the guys, you know, when we push a button because there’s something wrong, those guys are here in five minutes or two minutes or whatever it is,” Strobel said. “We’ve got to take care of those guys and make damn sure they have what they need.”
But Rueben will remember Strobel most for his charitable contributions, such as the guns he donated every year to the chili cook-off, a fundraiser for law enforcement and designated charities.
“That doesn’t sound like a huge deal but he donates out of his pocket a gun that we auction off every year and the money goes to really needy causes — the ABC House, in years past PYAC, these types of places that need operational dollars to keep running,” Rueben said. “Every time we’ve asked him for a donation, he’s stepped right up.”
Strobel believes in the importance of supporting such causes.
“It gets all of the law enforcement out to meet people in a little bit of a different light maybe than they’ve seen them before and funding isn’t the best any more for those guys,” Strobel said. “Corvallis is kind of the golden child and pretty much gets anything they want but most agencies aren’t like that. Benton County doesn’t have an unlimited budget, Philomath certainly doesn’t have an unlimited budget. But we want to do what we can.”
Strobel first got into gunsmithing in the 1980s in Corvallis. The Philomath Gun Shop dates back to 1991 with a location on the other end of Main Street near Timber Supply. During the summer of 2002, the business moved to 1120 Main where it has operated for the past 18 years.
“I grew up in Montana as a kid so it was a natural,” Strobel said when asked about how he got into guns. “Back then, you could get a rifle for a paper route. ... It’s a lifestyle.
And it’s a lifestyle that Strobel has enjoyed his whole life either as a hobby or a job.
“I had other work, I did industrial construction, but I always had weekends off so I could go to gun shows,” he said. “We’d work four 10s (hours) — Monday through Thursday and you’d get your 40 in and you’d have Friday, Saturday and Sunday to head to wherever they had a good show.”
Strobel came to this vicinity as a 29-year-old in the mid-1980s.
“I actually came out to see an Army buddy of mine,” Stobel said. “He called and said, ‘you’ve got to stop by and check this out; they’ve got rainbow trout that are 2-1/2 feet long and weigh as much as 20 pounds — they call them steelhead.’”
Strobel did just that and he never left.
As far as timing to get out of the gun sales business, the coronavirus pandemic actually helped move the process along for Strobel. Across the country, people have lined up to buy guns and related products.
“We sold pretty much everything,” Strobel said with a laugh. “We planned a retirement sale before God planned the coronavirus but we were ahead of the curve. As terrible as it is, it turned out to be a boon for a retirement sale.”
Two days before shutting up the store for good this past Saturday, Strobel still had orders trickling in.
“We’re going to stick around as long as it takes,” Strobel said about seeing through those purchases. “We had a lot of customers that placed orders on the webpage. You know, they’re four weeks behind in the warehouses, so as they come in, we’ll call people and they can come and get their stuff and we’ll do the backgrounds — we’re just not going to be open to the general public.”
Then he added, “All of those customers I’ve known for a long time — if they come and beat on the door, I’m going to let them in.”
Strobel said Class 3 orders — which can take several months — will go to Tick Licker Firearms in Corvallis, where those customers can pick them up instead of driving all the way to Salem.
Strobel operated the store with his wife, Joann. His brother, Bill, had worked with him for close to 15 years and retired earlier this year.
“It was a great run and I appreciate my customers. I made a lot of great friends and I’ll see a lot of them about,” Strobel said. “They helped make Philomath Gun Shop what it was, you know. If it wasn’t for them taking care of me over the years, I wouldn’t be able to retire today.”
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
