Clanking on the Keyboard: Knudson gives back to PYAC with paint job

Bryce Knudson wanted to give back to the organization that meant so much to him growing up in Philomath.
So over the past couple of weeks, Knudson’s Renewal Painting has been sprucing up the Philomath Youth Activities Club building’s exterior with a paint job.
“I personally benefited from PYAC as a little kid playing sports going through Philomath,” Knudson said. “Being able to give back to them was more of an act of honor for me because they treated me so well over the years.”
While driving around town a few weeks ago and looking for photos, I stopped and took a few shots of the painters. I brought it up with PYAC Executive Director Eddie Van Vlack and he shared the news of Knudson’s generosity. I followed up by contacting Knudson himself for a few comments on the donated work.
I mention this because Knudson actually wasn’t looking for any PR on all of this. In fact, Van Vlack said he had even offered to allow his company to put up yard signs to bring some recognition to Renewal Painting but Knudson declined.
Knudson’s modesty came through in our talk as well with his primary goal to simply help out an old friend — the local youth club.
“Everybody has been hit hard by the pandemic but them having to shut down all of their sports programs and that being a source of essentially sustaining the nonprofit, it was like, ‘what can we do to help with that?’” Knudson said. “My skill set is painting, so it’s not the most valuable thing, but if I can show some measure of support to the community, that is what I’ll do.”
Van Vlack and Knudson hadn’t connected for years until they happened upon one another during lunch about a year ago. That chance meeting must’ve stuck in Knudson’s head when he thought about a nonprofit to help out.
“Here about two months ago, he popped into my office one day and said it was one of his goals in his business plan to be able to pick a nonprofit each year to be able to donate a paint job and just to give back,” Van Vlack said. “He thought since he came through our programs that PYAC would be a great one this year.”
Van Vlack said the Knudson family has been around Philomath forever.
“His dad’s a logger and his mom used to work for the school district,” he said. “He and his younger brother, Luke, they both came through PYAC and played in all of our sports.”
The PYAC paint job on the 20-year-old building was a bit of a challenge because of its vinyl exterior. Renewal Painting power-washed it for a clean painting surface. When asked to estimate the cost of the job, Knudson said it was probably in the range of $8,000.
“We wanted to go with a little bit more of a darker color but because it’s vinyl, you have to be real careful because dark colors absorb the heat and expands and cracks,” Van Vlack said. “I completely deferred to him and the paint store to choose whatever they thought and so we went with a light gray but it almost looks like white.”
Knudson, who graduated with Philomath High's Class of 2008, formed the company in 2016.
“We’ve actually been thriving,” he said when asked if the pandemic has impacted his business. “We’re booked until October. so it’s been unusually busy. But being able to sneak in and give back to PYAC was just something we had to make time for.”
Paycheck program: In last weekend’s Gazette-Times, reporter Jim Day wrote about the federal Paycheck Protection Program and its impact on the region. A featured interview in the story was Gordon Zimmerman, the president and CEO of Citizens Bank, which has a branch in Philomath.
Zimmerman commented on how the program progressed through Citizens Bank, which he said issued more than 740 loans worth more than $95 million with 10,500 jobs saved. Money remains available through Aug. 8.
Day’s story included a list of area companies and nonprofits that received $1 million or more in PPP funds. Philomath companies on the list included Consumers Power and Miller Timber — both in the $1 million to $2 million range.
Beyond those, additional Philomath firms receiving money included B&G Logging, Corvallis Tool (located on West Hills Road with a Philomath address), Elkhorn Timber, Gathering Together Farm and NWFF Environmental — each receiving $350,000. Barefoot Creations, Emerald Valley Thinning, Greeneagle Farms, Patrick Lumber, Philomath Animal Hospital and Stokes Construction are all listed as receiving $150,000. There are others, but those are the top recipients.
Armstrong anniversary: Coming up on Friday will be the 102nd anniversary of Pvt. Homer A. Armstrong’s death in World War I. Killed at age 27 on July 31, 1918, at Contres, France, Armstrong served in Company D, 127th U.S. Infantry Regiment.
The Benton County Review published news of his death in 1918. According to the story, he had moved to Philomath two years earlier with his uncle and aunt.
Armstrong’s name can be found inside the chapel at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in the village of Belleau, France, the final resting place to more than 2,000 Americans that gave their lives in the World War I.
Wearing masks: The recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Oregon has led to what appears to be more people wearing face coverings in public. At the end of last week, the average number of new cases per day was above 300. That number dropped on Sunday to 277 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases.
While interviewing Gary Conner for a story last week, he mentioned what he had seen the previous weekend in Philomath.
“It was interesting to note, 100% of the people at the farmers’ market — both in the booths and attending — were wearing facemasks,” he said.
Let's hope the wearing of face coverings continues to see if this thing can be slowed down.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
