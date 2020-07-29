Clanking on the Keyboard: Knudson gives back to PYAC with paint job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bryce Knudson wanted to give back to the organization that meant so much to him growing up in Philomath.

So over the past couple of weeks, Knudson’s Renewal Painting has been sprucing up the Philomath Youth Activities Club building’s exterior with a paint job.

“I personally benefited from PYAC as a little kid playing sports going through Philomath,” Knudson said. “Being able to give back to them was more of an act of honor for me because they treated me so well over the years.”

While driving around town a few weeks ago and looking for photos, I stopped and took a few shots of the painters. I brought it up with PYAC Executive Director Eddie Van Vlack and he shared the news of Knudson’s generosity. I followed up by contacting Knudson himself for a few comments on the donated work.

I mention this because Knudson actually wasn’t looking for any PR on all of this. In fact, Van Vlack said he had even offered to allow his company to put up yard signs to bring some recognition to Renewal Painting but Knudson declined.

Knudson’s modesty came through in our talk as well with his primary goal to simply help out an old friend — the local youth club.