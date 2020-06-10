Clanking on the Keyboard: KVCS ceremony provides intimate experience for all

“And I will miss their undying love of mathematics.”

That last comment brought laughter — followed by Bixler exclaiming, “Just kidding.”

Bixler then took it a step further and shared what he will miss about each student individually — a nice touch that’s possible at a ceremony with a small graduating class.

It was also a feature of valedictorian Ella Ryan’s speech. She took the time to personally address each of her classmates with complimentary comments.

“I know each and every one of you is going to make this world a better place because you’ve made my life so much more fun and enjoyable just by being in it,” Ryan said, her voice cracking with emotion while getting out the words.

From the standpoint of providing newspaper coverage, I found it to be an intimate experience simply because I could focus on every single graduate who was participating. Unlike ceremonies that include more than 100 students, I could make sure that I took photos of every single graduate to include them all in a photo gallery that I had planned.

Congratulations to all of the Kings Valley graduates and best of luck in the future.