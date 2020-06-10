Clanking on the Keyboard: KVCS ceremony provides intimate experience for all

With a graduating class that you can count on two hands, you can probably expect the ceremony to be an intimate experience for all involved.
Sure, they had social distancing measures in place, the graduates and ceremony participants all covered their faces with masks and friends and families had to stay put in their vehicles in a drive-in type of setup.
Yet, it was still an intimate experience from Scott Castle’s unique pandemic-inspired song that brought laughter and horn-honking to a prerecorded “rose ceremony” that seemed to be an especially moving part of the program. Each student presented virtual roses to family and friends that had meant lot to them during their educational journey.
There were plenty of those individualized moments that occurred during this well-organized ceremony. Take Dan Bixler, who served as the Class of 2020 adviser for two years, and his comments about what he’ll miss.
“As a group, I will miss their laughter. They are extremely fun and a funny group. They filled my classroom with seemingly unending laughs.”
“I will miss their arguments over silly or impossible suggestions — usually from one of the guys, only to be brought back to reality by one of the girls.”
“I will miss their competitiveness in every class competition.”
“And I will miss their undying love of mathematics.”
That last comment brought laughter — followed by Bixler exclaiming, “Just kidding.”
Bixler then took it a step further and shared what he will miss about each student individually — a nice touch that’s possible at a ceremony with a small graduating class.
It was also a feature of valedictorian Ella Ryan’s speech. She took the time to personally address each of her classmates with complimentary comments.
“I know each and every one of you is going to make this world a better place because you’ve made my life so much more fun and enjoyable just by being in it,” Ryan said, her voice cracking with emotion while getting out the words.
From the standpoint of providing newspaper coverage, I found it to be an intimate experience simply because I could focus on every single graduate who was participating. Unlike ceremonies that include more than 100 students, I could make sure that I took photos of every single graduate to include them all in a photo gallery that I had planned.
Congratulations to all of the Kings Valley graduates and best of luck in the future.
Interesting numbers: During a meeting on June 1 of Philomath Comprehensive Plan Project update committee, ECONorthwest consultants talked at length about key economic trends and employment growth forecasts, a particular topic that has been complicated by the pandemic. Among the interesting statistics that were presented:
• Employment in Benton County from 2001-18 grew at an annual rate of 0.8%. Total employment in Philomath from 2008-18 declined at an annual rate of 0.3%.
• Philomath accounts for 4% of the employment in Benton County.
• The largest employment sector in Philomath is manufacturing.
• The highest average wage per employee in Philomath is found in the information technology sector.
• Employment patterns in 2017 showed that 91% of Philomath residents commuted outside of the city for work (numbers based on employers that offer unemployment insurance, not self-employed individuals, gig workers, etc.).
• The state projects unemployment in Oregon to peak at around 21% — up from 3.5% in March before the pandemic took its toll. By the end of the fourth quarter, the state estimates unemployment at 12% and Goodman said state economists expect a complete bounce-back to not occur until 2024.
Wine walk: Philomath Uncorked, the annual wine walk organized by the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, hasn’t been canceled yet but organizers are considering moving the date back into the fall.
Shelley Niemann, the chamber’s director, said surveys were recently sent out to vendors and businesses “to gauge their comfort level should we decide to have it.”
If it happens, the wine walk will be in its 10th year. It’s typically held on the last Saturday in July.
“Our feeling is that we will not be able to have it on the scheduled date but perhaps delay it until August or September, depending on how we’re allowed to reopen and if tastings will even be an option with social distancing measures in place at that time,” Niemann said. “There’s no way to predict that.”
Niemann said she had received a lot of good feedback and the chamber hopes to make a decision in the coming days.
Woodlands project: Benton Habitat for Humanity last week announced an anticipated date of volunteers being able to return to the Woodlands construction site in Philomath as July 6 — unless regulations prohibit that possibility.
The Woodlands is Benton Habitat’s affordable housing development located on Quail Glenn Drive west of North 19th Street. A groundbreaking ceremony for the subdivision’s first home occurred 11 months ago.
The organization stated that it is following “recommended practices on safety and sustainability”established by Habitat for Humanity International and Habitat for Humanity Oregon for reopening its construction sites to volunteers.
Seed producers: The Capital Press included a Philomath source in its reporting on how consumer demand has overwhelmed vegetable seed producers. The story, published at www.capitalpress.com on June 3, features a photo and quotes from Frank Morton of Wild Garden Seed, which is located near Philomath.
Morton told the newspaper that his sales this spring were three times what they would normally be.
“When tensions are high and economic prospects are threatened, one of the first things people remember to buy — after toilet paper — is seeds,” he said. “There’s a certain victory garden mentality that’s taken hold. There’s a return to the garden.”
Public works meeting: Last week’s Public Works Committee meeting that had been scheduled for Thursday afternoon had to be cancelled due to lack of a quorum, the city recorder’s office reported.
The agenda included discussion of an engineering report on the proposed Landmark Lane Local Improvement District, property designation and ownership issues with Dale Collins Park and tree board business, including a request to remove a large oak tree that causing damage on South 17th Street.
The next Public Works Committee meeting would fall on July 2, but because of the Fourth of July holiday, the city plans to reschedule it for July 18.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
