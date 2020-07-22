Clanking on the Keyboard: Nectar Creek’s mead products keep on flowing

The first thought? The coronavirus. Should I be grabbing this stranger’s coffee mug? Standing there with my mask on, I froze for a second as I tried to figure out how to respond. I mean, I’m a polite person and will always offer such help, but I stood there like an idiot for a couple of seconds too long before mumbling, “of course.”

However, she sensed my hesitation and quickly went to the area where the coffee dispensers were located and grabbed a napkin. She guessed correctly — the hesitation was related to this virus that’s impacted our lives so much. I took the napkin and loosened the lid for her and she thanked me.

After we parted ways and I returned to the car, I cleaned my hands with sanitizer and then had a second thought that hadn’t occurred to me in the moment. This young lady happened to be Black. If I had declined to help her because of virus concerns — she also wasn’t wearing a mask — would I be seen as a racist?

Today’s contentious climate with these issues forced the thought into my head. I couldn’t help but feel thankful that she perceived my hesitation in that moment as virus-related and that it wasn’t because of the color of her skin.

Perhaps one day, such thoughts will not even enter our minds.

That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.

Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.