Clanking on the Keyboard: New exhibit to explore WWII Japanese American internment

If Philomath does end up getting a ginkgo tree (the persimmons trees are apparently all gone), officials might want to make sure it’s a “male.” According to a New York Times story I found on the dioecious tree, those with “female” flowers emit an acrid scent when shedding leaves and berries that’s been likened to “vegetal vomit.”

Halliday’s new role: Elsewhere in this edition, a story appears on the Philomath School Board’s decision to hire Susan Halliday as the interim superintendent. I’ve known Susan since we started this newspaper back in 2015 and I’ve most often seen her over the years interacting with smiling children at various events or greeting them at the front door as they arrive for classes at Philomath Elementary.

During an interview, I had to ask her if she was going to miss that part of the job. Being a superintendent doesn’t completely remove you from direct student interaction but it does reduce that personal contact (which we don’t have right now anyway, but you get what I’m saying).