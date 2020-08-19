Clanking on the Keyboard: New exhibit to explore WWII Japanese American internment

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the United States entered World War II on both the Pacific and European fronts. At home, shock, anger and fear — exaggerated by long-standing prejudice against Asians — swept through the nation.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order that sent 75,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry and 45,000 Japanese nationals to incarceration centers.
That’s the subject of what appears to be a fascinating new poster exhibit opening this week at the Philomath Museum. “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” makes its debut on Friday.
As the museum writes in a press release, the exhibit embraces themes that are as relevant today as they were 75 years ago. “Righting a Wrong” looks at immigration, prejudice, civil rights, heroism and what it means to be an American. The poster exhibition centers around eight core questions that encourage viewers to engage in a dialogue not only about how this happened, but asks the question, could it happen again?
Roosevelt’s executive order that created the incarceration camps led to families being transported far from their homes and into large, barbed-wire enclosed installations scattered west of the Mississippi from March 1942 to March 1946.
Young and old lived crowded together in the hastily-built camps, endured poor living conditions and were under the constant watch of military guards. Meanwhile, brave Japanese American men risked their lives fighting for the United States.
Four decades later, members of the Japanese American community led the nation to confront the wrong it had done. The U.S. Congress formally recognized that the rights of the Japanese American community had been violated and President Ronald Reagan in 1988 signed the Civil Liberties Act, providing an apology and restitution to the living Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II.
“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
The exhibition will also include colorful and diverse kimono from the private collection of Corvallis artist Karen Illman Miller.
Admission to the exhibit is free. The museum recently announced that it would be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. during the month of August. It might be wise, however, to doublecheck days and hours with a call to the museum at 541-929-6230.
Hiroshima Peace Trees: While on the subject of World War II, the 75th anniversary of America’s dropping of the world’s first atomic bomb occurred on Aug. 6. On that date in 1945, a B-29 bomber called the Enola Gay dropped “Little Boy” on Hiroshoma, killing an estimated 140,000 of the city’s 350,000 residents. Thousands more died in the following months and years from radiation sickness.
The Hiroshima bombing and Oregon have something in common through a woman named Hideko Tamura-Snider, who lives in Medford. As a 10-year-old child, she lived in Hiroshima and survived the blast while losing her mother. In 2007, she helped establish the “One Sunny Day Initiative,” which has the mission to plant seeds of universal peace, hope and reconciliation.
On a trip to Japan, Tamura-Snider learned that a nonprofit called Green Legacy Hiroshima had been collecting seeds of the city’s atom-bomb survivor trees and distributing them around the world as symbols of peace and resilience.
Three years ago at Tamura-Snider’s request, Oregon Community Trees board member Mike Oxendine of Ashland launched an effort to sprout the seeds. In April, the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department began caring for the seedlings, which have become known as Hiroshima Peace Trees. They have been distributing them to Tree City USA communities in Oregon who have requested them.
Corvallis was planning to plant a ginkgo tree at Avery Park during Arbor Day festivities back in April. Another tree, a persimmon, was planted at Oregon State University’s Asian & Pacific Cultural Center.
Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann expressed interest in perhaps bringing in a peace tree, maybe even planting one in the new veterans memorial park that’s to be constructed on College Street (the house on that property came down last week — see separate story).
If Philomath does end up getting a ginkgo tree (the persimmons trees are apparently all gone), officials might want to make sure it’s a “male.” According to a New York Times story I found on the dioecious tree, those with “female” flowers emit an acrid scent when shedding leaves and berries that’s been likened to “vegetal vomit.”
Halliday’s new role: Elsewhere in this edition, a story appears on the Philomath School Board’s decision to hire Susan Halliday as the interim superintendent. I’ve known Susan since we started this newspaper back in 2015 and I’ve most often seen her over the years interacting with smiling children at various events or greeting them at the front door as they arrive for classes at Philomath Elementary.
During an interview, I had to ask her if she was going to miss that part of the job. Being a superintendent doesn’t completely remove you from direct student interaction but it does reduce that personal contact (which we don’t have right now anyway, but you get what I’m saying).
If things do ever get back to normal, she believes there will eventually be opportunities to continue what she calls one of the greatest joys of her career in education.
“It’s about the kids and so it’s nice to be able to see them and visit with them and do things with them, so that’s always a part of it that I love,” she said. “The farther I get away from that, I don’t like it, but who knows what Zoom meeting I might pop into.”
Best of luck with Susan for this coming academic year on traversing with the rest of the administrative team along the path that we’ve been dealt with this pandemic.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!