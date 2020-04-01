Clanking on the Keyboard: Old Faxon bridge comes crashing down into Marys River

The old Faxon Farms bridge is gone.
Old-timers in the Philomath vicinity may remember using the old wooden structure to get over the Marys Rivers. Perhaps on an excursion to go pick beans or strawberries at Faxon Farms.
After the city acquired the bridge as part of a property purchase in October 1999 that would serves as the location of the wastewater treatment lagoons (those were completed in July 2012), it continued to be used. Public Works drove vehicles over it for access to the ponds.
About three weeks ago, the bridge came crashing down into the river. City officials felt the need to respond as soon as possible with the hope that it wouldn’t break loose and float downstream and damage the Marys River Bridge.
“It’s just been left in disrepair and out there for years and years and years,” City Manager Chris Workman said. “It finally gave way and fell into the river.”
Garry Black, Public Works supervisor, said Mid-Valley Gravel served as the general contractor and the company brought out a Stayton-based excavation subcontractor to take the 40- to 60-ton bridge out of the river. Black said that Friday morning’s work took around three hours and that the excavators were able to pull it out basically in one piece.
Early in the process, it had been considered to use a crane at the site, but Black said too much space would be needed for that option with the requirement for a 100-foot pad. That wouldn’t work, however, with the configuration of the river and other needs that would’ve been cost prohibitive.
The cost for the method that was used was in between $30,000 and $40,000, Black estimated, with the project to be paid for out of the city’s sewer fund. But it could’ve been much more costly and damaging if the bridge had gone downriver, which was the city’s biggest concern.
“We knew it was not a project that could sit for a long period of time, so it needed to be done right away,” Black said. “Even as busy as they are, they were able to squeeze it in, which is a blessing as far as I’m concerned because if that bridge would’ve went, it could’ve taken out the Marys River Bridge and we would’ve been in a whole world of hurt.”
Jay Faxon’s parents, Gilbert and Viola Faxon, acquired in 1969 the property where the bridge was located. He remembers working on the bridge’s decking a few years later while he was still in high school (he graduated with the Class of 1972).
“According to my dad, at one time there were three of these private bridges along the river that went down before this one,” Faxon said, who recalls that the bridge was built sometime in the 1950s. “About 1970 or so, we left the piers and all that but we put in new stringers and new decking on it.”
The cantilever-style bridge was eventually not used much after the Faxon family stopped farming.
“It’s really sad, we actually used to take semis over that thing, no problem,” he said.
Black said the city took the bridge out of commission at least eight to 10 years ago.
“Nobody’s driven on it for at least eight years now that I’m aware of,” he said. “Somebody unauthorized might’ve driven over it but none of our guys used it.”
In more recent years, it had been walked on a few times but mainly had just been sitting in place.
“It was a smooth process once they got started,” Black said about Friday’s operation. “I was really, really impressed by everybody that was involved.”
Besides the part of the bridge that was in the river, the project also included clearing away the segments that remained up top. It’s sitting at the site now to be disposed of at a later date.
Our Neighbors: A beloved rock outside of Corvallis High School was broken to pieces last week. Just like rocks at Philomath and Crescent Valley, they are meant to act as canvases for students to show school spirit and advertise upcoming sporting events or plays.
But the CHS rock was located near the edge of school property, enabling people to tag it inappropriately, according to principal Matt Boring. There’d been an “upswing” in inappropriate messaging, including sexist, racist and homophobic comments, Boring said, so he had been advocating for its removal since last spring. Boring insists he’s not anti-rock. Instead, he's “just anti-rock at that location.”
There is a plan for CHS students to pick out a replacement rock that will be nestled inside the school’s courtyard. Students will have similar access to the rock, but surveillance and security will be easier, Boring said.
Thumbs up: Figaro’s Pizza delivered 15 pizzas to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis last Tuesday. “Thank you to all our medical staff for all they’re doing right now,” the Philomath business posted on social media. And thank you to Figaro’s for this very cool gesture.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
