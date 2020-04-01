Clanking on the Keyboard: Old Faxon bridge comes crashing down into Marys River

The cost for the method that was used was in between $30,000 and $40,000, Black estimated, with the project to be paid for out of the city’s sewer fund. But it could’ve been much more costly and damaging if the bridge had gone downriver, which was the city’s biggest concern.

“We knew it was not a project that could sit for a long period of time, so it needed to be done right away,” Black said. “Even as busy as they are, they were able to squeeze it in, which is a blessing as far as I’m concerned because if that bridge would’ve went, it could’ve taken out the Marys River Bridge and we would’ve been in a whole world of hurt.”

Jay Faxon’s parents, Gilbert and Viola Faxon, acquired in 1969 the property where the bridge was located. He remembers working on the bridge’s decking a few years later while he was still in high school (he graduated with the Class of 1972).

“According to my dad, at one time there were three of these private bridges along the river that went down before this one,” Faxon said, who recalls that the bridge was built sometime in the 1950s. “About 1970 or so, we left the piers and all that but we put in new stringers and new decking on it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cantilever-style bridge was eventually not used much after the Faxon family stopped farming.