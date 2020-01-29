Clanking on the Keyboard: Philomath grad rates remain high

Every time a new report comes out from the Oregon Department of Education about graduation rates or test scores, it’s become routine for the Philomath School District to have high marks.
Last week’s release of data on the 2018-19 graduation rates was no different. Philomath High School saw a 92.1% graduation rate for the past academic year, which was up from the 88.4% in 2017-18.
But wait ... didn’t the newspaper report that PHS graduated 100% of its students this past June?
Yes, we did and that’s still true. But there’s a definition connected to “graduation rate” that differs from the reference to 100% that the district announced at the June ceremony. All students that started the 2018-19 school year graduated. The grad rate is based on when students enter high school as freshmen.
According to the ODE data, the Philomath class in 2018-19 shows an adjusted count of 126 students — 13 had transferred out — with 108 receiving regular diplomas. Three students participated as post-graduate scholars and five received modified diplomas.
Statewide, the numbers look good compared to past years. Oregon’s grad rate has been down toward the bottom nationally but came in at 80% for last year. That’s an all-time high — 8% higher than five years ago.
“This year’s graduation rate increase means nearly 600 additional students earned a diploma,” ODE’s director, Colt Gill, said in a release. “We are seeing even faster growth for students of color, students with disabilities and students navigating poverty than the state as a whole. Student Success Act funding will build on this promising foundation to foster equity and excellence for all Oregon students.”
Students in our section of Willamette Valley did really well and that includes Corvallis and Albany. In fact, Corvallis recorded its highest graduation rate ever at 89%.
In the outlying areas of Benton County, Alsea’s rate decreased from 50% to 37.25% but you need to take those numbers from smaller districts with a grain of salt. Only a few students could drastically swing those numbers up or down.
That’s also the case at Kings Valley Charter School, which had a grad rate of 62.5%, down from the 2017-18 grad rate of 91.7%. Monroe’s grad rate checked in at 87.1%.
PHS Alumni: As I’ve tried to let you know over the past few editions, Rep. Dan Rayfield will be holding a Jan. 25 town hall (that’s today if you’re reading this on Wednesday). It begins at 7 p.m. at the Benton County Historical Museum.
Folks in Philomath may be interested to know that Jack Lehman is the new communications director for the representative. I’m hoping to pin him down for an interview about his new position. For those who don’t know, Lehman graduated with the PHS Class of 2015.
Town makeover: Sweet Home’s community leaders are brainstorming on the idea of entering the HGTV “Home Town” Takeover contest. The network series seeks a community “rich in history, tradition and community but could use some freshening up” for its Takeover.
The show's hosts, home renovators Ben and Erin Napier, will be traveling across the country, helping small towns revitalize themselves. Cities with fewer than 40,000 residents have until Feb. 7 to apply.
According to guidelines, prospective towns should contain buildings with outstanding architecture that would benefit from revitalization, and the location should include a Main Street area in need of a makeover. Community members said Sweet Home has a colorful logging history and is fortunate to be near two reservoirs, with the South Santiam River flowing through the heart of town.
If Sweet Home lands this gig, I would certainly tune in to see how the makeover works out. I’m not sure this type of thing would work for Philomath. A revitalization of our downtown is already underway with the realization of a long-awaited streetscape project on the horizon.
The most recent Strategic Plan by the city shows plans for the stakeholders committee to reconvene in 2020 with construction bumped to 2022.
Tragic accident: The Gazette-Times published a story Sunday that reveals that the Benton County road worker who was killed on the job last summer was operating a poorly maintained piece of leased logging equipment owned by his supervisor’s son. That’s based on findings from two investigations.
Pete Neuman, 59, was using a John Deere skidder to move logs at the site of a road-building project in the Hells Canyon area (located roughly 20 miles south of Philomath in an area west of Bellfountain Road) on Aug. 9 when the vehicle rolled down a steep hillside for about 300 yards and overturned. Neuman, a 21-year veteran of the county road maintenance division, was partially ejected from the 10-ton machine and died when it landed on top of him.
An internal review by the county and an investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found that there were numerous safety issues with the skidder, including frequent stalling, brake failures, bald rear tires and a jury-rigged seat belt.
The purpose of the $400,000 project was to connect two dead-end gravel roads, Starr Creek and Hells Canyon, by building a 1-mile stretch of new road. This would provide an escape route for residents of 53 homes in the remote rural neighborhood in the event of a wildfire or other emergency.
The news of his death was difficult for many around Philomath, especially for those who knew him personally. Folks here have a strong connection to the logging industry, of course, but I know from my conversations that many of the people connected with the project live in this vicinity.
Life with a 2-year-old: “Uh-oh ... uh-oh.” My 2-year-old son spends a good part of his day pointing out things to us that he sees as being out of place. If a cabinet door is open, he needs to report this to us immediately. If he spots his six-week-old brother’s pacifier on an end table, an alert goes out to his parents. And if I left the peanut butter on the counter after making him a sandwich, it’s brought to my attention. But it’s funny how we can’t call out, “uh-oh ... uh-oh” and point when his toys are out of place. He meant to leave that book in the middle of the floor.
4,900: The number of people living in Philomath based the College of Urban and Public Affairs’ Population Research Center at Portland State University. These estimates are prepared on July 1 of each year and released in mid-November. Of course, this is a census year, so we’ll be getting the official numbers in the near future.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.