Clanking on the Keyboard: Philomath grad rates remain high

An internal review by the county and an investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found that there were numerous safety issues with the skidder, including frequent stalling, brake failures, bald rear tires and a jury-rigged seat belt.

The purpose of the $400,000 project was to connect two dead-end gravel roads, Starr Creek and Hells Canyon, by building a 1-mile stretch of new road. This would provide an escape route for residents of 53 homes in the remote rural neighborhood in the event of a wildfire or other emergency.

The news of his death was difficult for many around Philomath, especially for those who knew him personally. Folks here have a strong connection to the logging industry, of course, but I know from my conversations that many of the people connected with the project live in this vicinity.