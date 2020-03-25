Clanking on the Keyboard: Philomath police passes test for meeting standards

The Philomath Police Department’s quality of services provided to the community have been under the microscope through an intense process that reviews professional standards of accountability, management and operations.
Alleged deficiencies or questionable practices did not instigate this review. No, it’s nothing close to anything like that. Instead, it’s all part of the accreditation process that occurs every three years. And based on how Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben described the assessment, it seems clear that we have one of the best small-town departments in the state.
A few weeks ago, I mentioned in a news story that the Oregon Accreditation Alliance had reaccredited the Philomath Police Department. The local law enforcement agency was found to be in compliance with all policies and applicable standards — all 225 of them.
Rueben talked about the accreditation process during a Police Committee meeting that took place earlier this month. It can be fascinating to listen to what the process entails and what insights it provides on an agency or department.
It’s a bit of a complex subject. Need an example? The OAA’s law enforcement standards manual breaks it all down but Rueben provided an explanation to one of the newer council members on the Police Committee.
Rueben talked about “use of force” standards in his “for instance,” more specifically, oversight. The Philomath PD has a policy manual that outlines what managers need to do.
“If one of our officers uses force, the officer is required to document that separately from the police report,” Rueben said. “That is not a state rule. Most agencies just write a police report.”
This “use of force” report basically asks a lot more questions about why using force had been necessary. For example, what were the circumstances? Were other officers at the scene for backup? Would the officer have used force if alone and not with a partner? Just a few examples Rueben threw out.
“In addition to that reporting, we’re required as managers (Rueben and Sgt. Dave Gurski) to review verbally with the officer what happened,” Rueben said. “We’re required to review body cam footage.”
By the way, prior to body cameras, managers had to interview the suspect but that’s no longer required with reviewable video. All of this information goes into the oversight report.
Once a year, the manager and a representative of the police association review the use of force oversight reports and determine if any training is necessary based on identified issues.
The on-site visits by the OAA sound a bit intense and police departments prepare for weeks. Every single bit of information is reviewed from the police report to the body cam video.
The assessor awards a “grade” in each area and if there are deficiencies, it goes into a report.
“The deficiencies are discussed with this 18-person panel,” said Rueben, who actually sits on the panel himself. “So if the department has a problem, we can put them on probation. And we have — there are four or five agencies right now that are having issues with one part of the accreditation process or another. Within six months, they have to bring that back up to standard or they won’t be accredited.”
Some 300 policies are included in Philomath’s manual and they are updated from year to year to adhere to state and federal law. In fact, the local officers are required to read those updates (and sign off that they actually read them).
“It forces you to be more professional, obviously, but not just to have a policy procedure manual,” Rueben said. “It’s kind of a living oversight of everything you do and it forces you to think of it from a different angle.”
Philomath’s most recent accreditation report featured very positive comments from the assessor. Minor issues were identified early on in the process but had been corrected by the time an on-site visit took place.
“Every standard is intended to make an agency more professional while at the same time improving its services to the community,” the OAA writes on its website. “There is no conceivable reason an agency would not want to comply with the standards whether or not they participate in a formal accreditation process.”
So there you go. Rueben believes in what accreditation does for a police agency. And like I wrote earlier, it’s a fascinating but complex subject. Congrats to our local department for being reaccredited.
Donate blood: Needles are not my friend. The worst part of any visit to the doctor’s office are those moments when I get sent to the lab to do a blood draw for some sort of test. I happen to be one of those people that has veins that aren’t very cooperative. In fact, they usually have to stick me two, three or more times to get blood and oftentimes, a senior nurse with the most experience shows up to give it a try.
On one occasion at 2 in the morning while in the hospital, nurses tried for 45 minutes to get blood from me with no success. I finally asked one of them to just punch me in the face to get what they need (they wouldn’t). That should give you an idea about what I think about blood draws.
So I was a bit surprised at myself while driving through Corvallis the other day when I saw a Red Cross blood donation truck sitting in a store’s parking lot. Knowing that there is a severe blood shortage right now, I knew that I should pull into the lot and give while pushing aside the pain of people poking at me with needles to find a workable vein.
But I didn’t stop. I told myself that I’m in too much of a hurry to try to give blood right now with newspaper stories to write, groceries to buy and phone calls to make (it’s my understanding that it can take up to an hour). And now I feel guilty. Next time I’m going to take the time to stop. In fact, I’m going to make an appointment.
If you want to give blood during this time of crisis, here are some opportunities to donate to the American Red Cross (all of these locations are in Corvallis): March 26 at First Presbyterian Church (114 SW Eighth St., 1-6 p.m.); April 2 at Bi-Mart (2045 NW Ninth St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.); April 3 at Zion Lutheran Church (2745 NW Harrison Blvd, 1-6 p.m.); and April 6 at Fred Meyer (777 NW Kings Blvd., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.).
The next opportunity in Philomath appears to be April 23 at Peace Lutheran Church (2540 Applegate St., 1-6 p.m.).
It’s my understanding that walk-ins are accepted at most donation spots but the Red Cross recommends making an appointment. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is also a free Red Cross Blood Donor App that you can use to set up appointments.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
