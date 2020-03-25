Clanking on the Keyboard: Philomath police passes test for meeting standards

So there you go. Rueben believes in what accreditation does for a police agency. And like I wrote earlier, it’s a fascinating but complex subject. Congrats to our local department for being reaccredited.

Donate blood: Needles are not my friend. The worst part of any visit to the doctor’s office are those moments when I get sent to the lab to do a blood draw for some sort of test. I happen to be one of those people that has veins that aren’t very cooperative. In fact, they usually have to stick me two, three or more times to get blood and oftentimes, a senior nurse with the most experience shows up to give it a try.

On one occasion at 2 in the morning while in the hospital, nurses tried for 45 minutes to get blood from me with no success. I finally asked one of them to just punch me in the face to get what they need (they wouldn’t). That should give you an idea about what I think about blood draws.

So I was a bit surprised at myself while driving through Corvallis the other day when I saw a Red Cross blood donation truck sitting in a store’s parking lot. Knowing that there is a severe blood shortage right now, I knew that I should pull into the lot and give while pushing aside the pain of people poking at me with needles to find a workable vein.