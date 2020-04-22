Clanking on the Keyboard: Philomath Public Works receives nice series of significant awards

In a nice break from all of the challenging news we’ve had to endure over the past month, the city took time during its most recent council meeting to recognize three Public Works employees that earned awards — water treatment plant operator Dennis Lewis, arborist Lige Weedman and supervisor Garry Black.
Two of the three awards fall right in line with Arbor Day, which Mayor Eric Niemann proclaimed as April 27 here in Philomath.
Black will be honored with an award through Oregon Community Trees — an organization that promotes healthy urban and community forests through leadership, education, awareness and advocacy.
“Garry has done a great job in maintaining our Tree City status and spearheading our Arbor Day celebration here the last couple of years, bringing in kids from the elementary school and Kings Valley school,” Niemann said. “He’s worked directly with the Oregon Community Trees organization on some tours of Philomath and some best practices in terms of things we’ve done along the bike path. He’s really been involved in so many ways in our parks and helping oversee our commitment to trees.”
Weedman, meanwhile, earned the Maynard C. Drawson Memorial Award from Oregon Travel Experience and the Oregon Heritage Tree Committee. The honor goes to Oregonians that perform exceptional and sustained efforts to promote the value of the state’s trees.
“Since Lige has joined the Public Works department, as was mentioned in his award nomination, he really has become the Lorax of Philomath,” Niemann said. “Normally when I see him, he’s up in a tree somehow doing some pruning, doing some maintenance or some kind of thing around the city.”
Niemann mentioned a restoration effort that Weedman headed up at the grange.
“Some old trees that otherwise would’ve been taken down, he found a way to get them repurposed and reutilized,” he said.
And for those who don’t know, “The Lorax” is a Dr. Seuss children’s book that tells the story of environmental destruction with the title character who “speaks for the trees.”
The most prestigious of the three awards goes to Lewis, who earned the Water Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award. Given by the Oregon Association of Water Utilities, Lewis also earned the distinction in 2012.
Kevin Fear, Public Works director, said Lewis received the award “because of his ability to keep the plant running and cost-saving measures to keep it running as well as finding extra parts from other treatment plants that have been decommissioned.”
Fear shared some of Lewis’s other contributions, including a stretch of working an estimated 40 days straight when the city’s other plant employee was out with an injury.
“We thank him a lot and really appreciate his services to the city and he has the city’s best interests at heart with everything that he does,” Fear said.
Lewis accepted the award last month at an OAWU conference in Sunriver.
“It’s nice to see recognition for our department as a whole,” Black said. “Winning the Water Treatment Plant Operator of the Year is a significant achievement for our facility and our operators. Lige winning the Maynard Drawson award was fantastic — he puts in a lot of effort, even on his own time.”
Working relationship: During the councilor comments portion of the same meeting, Doug Edmonds brought up something that I found interesting and it involves working relationships. Edmonds said he had been reading about other councils and mayors that have not exactly been seeing eye-to-eye on certain issues during these challenging times.
“I’m very thankful that we have a great working relationship with the mayor and the city manager and the council here,” Edmonds said. “Some of the things that I’ve seen going on in other areas and the problems they’ve had, I think it’s great that we can work together.
“Even though we differ in our opinions on many things, that we can still come to agreements on those things that we need to move forward on,” he added.
Senior Spotlight: The Philomath School District has been publishing a series of “Senior Spotlight” items on its Facebook page as a way to honor and recognize the Class of 2020. A different senior is spotlighted in each post. For those who would like their student included, send a short write-up and photo via email to Dawnelle Davis at dawnelle.davis@philomath.k12.or.us. And check out the district’s page at www.facebook.com/PhilomathSchools to read these posts.
Community garden: Lupe’s Community Garden is offering open volunteer hours for those that want to get outside, get some exercise and enjoy the solitude of gardening. The garden’s volunteer days and hours are Tuesdays, 4-6 p.m., and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-noon, although those are subject to change based on the weather. Before volunteering, contact Denise Guinn at guinn.denise@gmail.com. Tools are provided and space in the garden allows for social distancing. Volunteer applications are available on the Philomath Community Services website.
Grangers get to work: Marys River Grange’s Jay Sexton and Sonny Hays-Eberts recently helped make repairs to a member’s house. Specifically, a support pier under a corner of the home was repaired so that a hospital recovery bed could be located in that spot. The organization’s members authorized funding for the project from the Marys River Grange Relief Fund. This group does some great things in the community.
Business venture: Philomath High graduate Morgan Foster is a co-owner of a new business venture in Corvallis — a rock-climbing gym that is going into the former Tibet House on Jefferson Avenue. According to a story written by one of my colleagues at the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald, Foster and the rest of the ownership group plans to fill 17,000 square feet of indoor space with all types of challenges for different climbing abilities. Foster graduated with the PHS Class of 2009.
Extrication equipment: Philomath Fire & Rescue received an Oregon State University Folk Club Thrift Shop grant in the amount of $2,500. Fire & Rescue will use the funds toward the purchase of hydraulic extrication equipment that will be located at the Wren station.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
