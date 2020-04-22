Clanking on the Keyboard: Philomath Public Works receives nice series of significant awards

“We thank him a lot and really appreciate his services to the city and he has the city’s best interests at heart with everything that he does,” Fear said.

Lewis accepted the award last month at an OAWU conference in Sunriver.

“It’s nice to see recognition for our department as a whole,” Black said. “Winning the Water Treatment Plant Operator of the Year is a significant achievement for our facility and our operators. Lige winning the Maynard Drawson award was fantastic — he puts in a lot of effort, even on his own time.”

Working relationship: During the councilor comments portion of the same meeting, Doug Edmonds brought up something that I found interesting and it involves working relationships. Edmonds said he had been reading about other councils and mayors that have not exactly been seeing eye-to-eye on certain issues during these challenging times.

“I’m very thankful that we have a great working relationship with the mayor and the city manager and the council here,” Edmonds said. “Some of the things that I’ve seen going on in other areas and the problems they’ve had, I think it’s great that we can work together.