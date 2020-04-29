Clanking on the Keyboard: PHS graduation at Clemens Field is district's current plan

Plan A sounds like the best option. But will the state restrictions be lifted? Will the curve be flattened enough to keep everyone safe? And will Philomath’s seniors ever catch a break during these last crazy months of their high school experience?
Yes, questions remain but Philomath High School Principal Mike Bussard said last week that the current plan is to stage the traditional graduation.
“It is our intent to have the ceremony at Clemens Field, but at the same time we don’t know what we don’t know,” Bussard said at last week’s school board meeting.
Read that last quote again: “We don’t know what we don’t know.” That pretty much sums it up. So, we continue with the three W’s — wait, wear (masks) and wash (hands).
The school district should have a more clear picture on the whole situation by mid-May. Well, maybe.
“Hopefully we’ll be in a space where we’re able to at least with maybe minimum restrictions hold a graduation ceremony at the field. That’s our intent.” Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau said. “We have had contact from local folks in the community and if that isn’t the case, we have volunteers that will help us get together to provide us with assistance to look at an alternate method of doing it.”
For now, the district is moving forward with what it would usually be doing at this time of the year. You know, those events that culminate with graduation.
“A lot of the choosing of speakers, the choosing of presenters, finishing up scholarships and senior awards, takes place in May,” Bussard said. “We are finishing as if this is a normal school year as far as a graduation ceremony is concerned.”
Brazeau said that putting on the traditional graduation ceremony would be the easiest route to take in terms of preparation but he did say that June 6 wouldn’t necessarily be the date.
If the timing works better to be able to have the full ceremony at Clemens Field, the graduation could occur June 13 or June 20.
To the parents: Toward the end of the April 20 school board meeting, chair Jim Kildea had a nice message to pass along to parents that have met the challenges of children learning at home.
“This has been an incredibly difficult time,” Kildea said. “I know there’s been a lot of frustration while we’ve all tried to sort out how to respond to this pandemic and how we can do that efficiently and effectively for our kids and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the support and patience of our students and our parents.
“Thank you to all of the parents that have been working so hard — from our perspective behind the scenes, from your perspective, it’s probably on the front lines — working with your kids,” he continued. “I appreciate all of the patience, all of the support you’ve given our district staff and we really do appreciate kind words from parents. Hopefully we’re making things better for your kids.”
More parking: And one more item related to the schools. The parking situation at Clemens Primary School is a little better now with the addition of more spaces. Fifteen new spots recently went in south of the current lot — which probably has 50 or so.
“(Facilities director) Joey (DiGiovannangelo) has taken the opportunity to move forward on some projects,” Brazeau said. “You’ll see a huge change with the 15 new parking spaces over at Clemens Primary and that big curve that made it hard to make the turn to go down to the middle school isn’t there anymore.”
Pair of seniors: How many folks out there find themselves in this situation? While I was interviewing Eddie Van Vlack a few weeks ago on the latest developments with the Philomath Youth Activities Club, he mentioned how tough it’s been in his own household to deal with the coronavirus fallout.
“The hard part that I have is we learn lessons and move forward, but there’s two groups of kids that I think are tremendously impacted by this and that’s the seniors in college and the seniors in high school,” Van Vlack said. “I have a senior in high school at my house and I have a senior in college at my house and the senior in college has been notified that it’s literally only online classes now, which isn’t the end of the world, but then also no commencement ceremony.
“For her, maybe it’s not that big of a deal,” he continued, “but as a family, you look forward to the celebrations and the pictures.”
Ashley Van Vlack, who graduated from PHS back in 2015, is the college student. Alexis Van Vlack is part of Philomath High’s Class of 2020.
“Same thing with Alexis ... there’s no prom and all these things that to us aren’t that big of a deal, but to an 18-year-old kid, you don’t get those memories back, you don’t get those stories back.”
Anniversary: Does anyone remember Harlan and Bessie Skelton? They were longtime residents of Philomath and Corvallis before moving 12 years ago to a retirement village in Dallas. Well, back on April 8, they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Harlan served as a rural letter carrier out of Philomath for 23 years and Bessie was a substitute carrier on the Philomath routes for several years.
Apartment rentals: Last week, a colleague at the Corvallis Gazette-Times shot a few questions my way asking about the demographic of residents living at The Boulevard apartment complex. Reporter Jim Day was working on a story about the college student rental housing market and impacts from the pandemic.
Jim put together a comprehensive story on this topic (find it on the G-T’s website) and both The Boulevard and Oak Springs complexes are mentioned in the piece.
“The Oak Springs facility in Philomath has filled its 126 bedrooms and The Boulevard, a mile or so closer to Corvallis, will have its full 258 units and 478 bedrooms ready for occupancy in the fall,” Day wrote. “Corvallis demand, whether it be students, OSU employees, teachers or nurses, also can be filled by Philomath’s supply.”
Number: 238 — The number of audiobooks that second- and third-grade students in Kevin Lepley’s classes at Kings Valley Charter School have listened to. In addition, the students have read more than 140.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
