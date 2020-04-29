Clanking on the Keyboard: PHS graduation at Clemens Field is district's current plan

“A lot of the choosing of speakers, the choosing of presenters, finishing up scholarships and senior awards, takes place in May,” Bussard said. “We are finishing as if this is a normal school year as far as a graduation ceremony is concerned.”

Brazeau said that putting on the traditional graduation ceremony would be the easiest route to take in terms of preparation but he did say that June 6 wouldn’t necessarily be the date.

If the timing works better to be able to have the full ceremony at Clemens Field, the graduation could occur June 13 or June 20.

To the parents: Toward the end of the April 20 school board meeting, chair Jim Kildea had a nice message to pass along to parents that have met the challenges of children learning at home.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time,” Kildea said. “I know there’s been a lot of frustration while we’ve all tried to sort out how to respond to this pandemic and how we can do that efficiently and effectively for our kids and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the support and patience of our students and our parents.