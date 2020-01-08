Clanking on the Keyboard: Starting the year off with a slide into pool of cold water

The thought of plunging into a pool of cold water has never crossed my mind as a way to bring in a new year or even a new decade. In fact, there is very likely no occasion that would ever involve me jumping, running or sliding into cold water — whether it’s the frigid Willamette River or a wintertime Osborn Aquatic Center.
But that’s me — I’m a little short on courage when it comes to cold water. That’s not the case with several of our area residents that did choose to celebrate New Year’s with a dip in a cold swimming pool over in Corvallis.
One of my colleagues, Alex Paul of the Albany Democrat-Herald, covered the event and he happened to interview a few of our local residents, including the Niemann brothers.
Blake, 15, and Grant, 13, were the first to go down the slide and into the chilly water at the annual event, which was staged for the 18th year. It serves as a fundraiser for the pool’s scholarship program for low-income residents.
The pool actually had been heated to 60 degrees but a slight breeze did make the conditions chilly.
The story also included interviews with Jodi Nelson, 54, of Blodgett, and Tina Collett, 57, of Philomath. They take water exercise classes several days a week and when they saw the Polar Swim advertised, thought it would make a good way to start a new decade.
“My son was in Boy Scouts, so I have made several polar plunges with him, but this is my first time at this,” Collett told Alex.
Nelson said she enjoys being around all types of water, whether it is in a pool, river or lake. The women said they like the Corvallis pool because it is much like the city itself in terms of diversity.
You have free articles remaining.
“The women who take classes are very diverse, yet we all come together in the locker room,” Nelson said.
Nelson said she believes in being in the present and not looking forward in the new year or decade.
“You don’t have to be friends with everyone, but we can be kind to each other,” Nelson said. “Let’s just love people for who they are and be kind to each other.”
Both women took several trips down the slide and Collett gave it two thumbs up as she popped up after plunging underwater.
Question: Do you think Philomath will ever have a full-service grocery store again? A project is on the table to bring a farmers’ market to town and Councilor Chas Jones suggested the possibilities with starting a food co-op in a guest column published in December. Those would be great additions to the community but it will be interesting to see if any grocery chains have a renewed interest in Philomath after anticipated population increases. Following the closure of Ray’s Food Place in Philomath, City Manager Chris Workman reached out to several chains to see if there was any interest. At that time, Workman said community size was an issue as well as the location of Safeway just a couple of miles down the road.
Cost of living: Everything’s going up these days and it’s no different when it comes to recreation around our state. State officials announced recently that fees have been increased for fishing and hunting licenses, adult angling tags and recreational vehicle campsites. According to a Statesman Journal story, land managers said the increases are meant to improve outdoor experiences statewide. The newspaper also reported that those increases along with new fees “target low-paying groups to combat overcrowding amid a statewide population increase.”
Steps of City Hall: The Philomath Park Advisory Board plans to meet Thursday and it will be interesting to see if there is any news on an effort to improve the skateboard park. Board secretary Izzie Elliott planned to meet with a designer about the possibilities for the Philomath City Park feature. This same designer worked on a popular skateboard park in Lincoln City.
Elsewhere: In case you missed it, William Hargrove received a life sentence in Benton County Circuit Court last week for killing his Russian fiancee, Anna Repkina, in the spring of 2017. Hargrove, who is now 30, maintains his innocence and plans to appeal. Repkina was found dead of a shotgun wound to the back of her head along a logging road near Alsea.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.