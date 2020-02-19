Clanking on the Keyboard: State oversight possible for Oregon's outdoor schools

As the trend of outdoor schools becomes more popular in the United States — they’ve been around for decades in Scandinavia and western Europe — oversight through state licensing becomes more of a reality.
It is now a reality in nearby Washington state, which became the first state to license outdoor preschools after launching a pilot program in 2017. It’s an issue that the co-founders of the Fern & Feather Forest School in Philomath are following closely.
Brian Crosby, who runs the local school with Kyla Basher, said a group from Portland came down to Philomath to do interviews and take a look at the operation as they develop policy.
“They want us to help them present to people what makes sense for schools like ours. If licensure were to happen, what would make sense from the school’s perspective? So we’ve been asked to be a part of the discussion,” Crosby said.
Of course there are positive and negatives from the outdoor preschools’ point of view. Basher said it’s a topic that she and Crosby are pondering.
“Licensure has pluses and minuses in both directions for us,” Basher said. “It would mean that we might get some funding that we don’t currently have or that we might be able to access families that we aren’t currently accessing by way of providing tuition subsidies or assistance.”
Crosby agrees that embracing funding possibilities is intriguing to open up access to a wider variety of families. Currently as an unlicensed program, the school can’t take any state subsidies to help with tuition payments.
Freedom is a big thing with nontraditional preschools such as the Fern & Feather. And that’s on the flip side of the coin.
“With licensure comes kind of having to operate within that structure,” Basher said. “We’re not sure right now; we really like our freedom to do what we’d like to do and sort of have it be a tight-knit family school. Our families are very committed and very familiar to each other and to us but I think licensure would be great overall. When that comes to us, when that bridge is available, we’ll decide whether or not we’re going to cross it.”
Said Crosby, “Those things are not all necessarily bad, it’s just important to us to stick close to our mission and our intent in starting this. ... It’s likely a few years out, we don’t really know. But there are people working on it in the state.”
ODOT: With highways controlled by the Oregon Department of Transportation going through most cities, it can be a challenge for those local governments to respond to their citizens on changes they might want to see.
During an interview Friday with ODOT’s Jenna Berman about crosswalks, I asked her about the dynamic of making things work with communities.
“One of the most frustrating scenarios that I see is when people who are asking for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, for example, go to cities and say, ‘hey, we’d really like to see an enhanced crossing here.’ And then cities say, ‘well, that’s an ODOT thing — we can’t really do anything about it.' And then they come to ODOT, and then ODOT says, ‘well, it’s really up to the city to tell us whether or not that’s something they really want.'”
So at times, the locals aren’t sure where to start. But Berman indicated that’s not the case in Philomath with the streetscape and highway paving project coming up in 2022.
“The beauty of this project is the two agencies have been sitting down regularly — I just met with them again yesterday (Thursday) — to coordinate the whole thing,” Berman said. “Because the city’s driving the design and putting a bunch of money into that and then ODOT’s adding money for pavement and for some Active Transportation things and so it’s really a coordinated effort.”
