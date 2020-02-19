Clanking on the Keyboard: State oversight possible for Oregon's outdoor schools

“One of the most frustrating scenarios that I see is when people who are asking for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, for example, go to cities and say, ‘hey, we’d really like to see an enhanced crossing here.’ And then cities say, ‘well, that’s an ODOT thing — we can’t really do anything about it.' And then they come to ODOT, and then ODOT says, ‘well, it’s really up to the city to tell us whether or not that’s something they really want.'”

So at times, the locals aren’t sure where to start. But Berman indicated that’s not the case in Philomath with the streetscape and highway paving project coming up in 2022.

“The beauty of this project is the two agencies have been sitting down regularly — I just met with them again yesterday (Thursday) — to coordinate the whole thing,” Berman said. “Because the city’s driving the design and putting a bunch of money into that and then ODOT’s adding money for pavement and for some Active Transportation things and so it’s really a coordinated effort.”

