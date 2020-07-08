Clanking on the Keyboard: Steve Carpenter, man who left an impression on many lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we make our way through life, there are certain individuals that leave a lasting impression or perhaps impacted us in some positive way.

Steve Carpenter was one of those people.

Carpenter died on June 9 at his Philomath home at age 68. On the DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home’s website, a tribute wall for Carpenter provides a glimpse into his impact on those around him.

“A few years ago, I was at Marys Peak on an eighth-grade field trip,” Carla Olson wrote. “It was a beautiful May day. As I walked up the hill with a group of students, I ran into Steve as he was teaching about flowers to the various groups.

“I’m not sure what happened to my student group, but he and I stood there for quite a while just talking and looking at the views,” she continued. “That is how I will always remember him, on that beautiful May day, standing on Marys Peak, looking west toward the Pacific Ocean.”

Many others who shared condolences wrote about their interactions through the years from college to professional life.