Clanking on the Keyboard: Steve Carpenter, man who left an impression on many lives

As we make our way through life, there are certain individuals that leave a lasting impression or perhaps impacted us in some positive way.
Steve Carpenter was one of those people.
Carpenter died on June 9 at his Philomath home at age 68. On the DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home’s website, a tribute wall for Carpenter provides a glimpse into his impact on those around him.
“A few years ago, I was at Marys Peak on an eighth-grade field trip,” Carla Olson wrote. “It was a beautiful May day. As I walked up the hill with a group of students, I ran into Steve as he was teaching about flowers to the various groups.
“I’m not sure what happened to my student group, but he and I stood there for quite a while just talking and looking at the views,” she continued. “That is how I will always remember him, on that beautiful May day, standing on Marys Peak, looking west toward the Pacific Ocean.”
Many others who shared condolences wrote about their interactions through the years from college to professional life.
Carpenter earned a bachelor’s degree in botany at Oregon State University, his master’s at Cornell University and his doctorate from the City University of New York as a fellow at the New York Botanical Garden. His work took him on multiple expeditions to Central and South America to collect plant and fungi specimens. He later became a contamination control engineer at Hewlett-Packard — his nickname was “Dr. Dust — managing cleanliness on a microscopic level.
Among his other endeavors, Carpenter taught biology and forensic science at Philomath High School and operated Pacific Analytical Laboratory in Philomath. Many who have crossed paths with Carpenter may recall his knowledge on mushrooms — he taught classes and conducted lectures on that subject. He also wrote a guidebook, “Mushrooms of Marys Peak and Vicinity.”
Many others may remember him for his love of wildflowers.
My wife, Canda Fuqua, a former reporter for the Corvallis Gazette-Times, spent some time with Carpenter on Bald Hill in the spring of 2013. He was releasing a guidebook entitled, “Wildflowers of Bald Hill Meadows.” He had earlier written “Wildflowers of Marys Peak Meadows,” which was popular and had multiple printings.
Carpenter’s love of wildflowers and plants in general began when he was a teenage counselor at Spirit Lake Boy Scouts Camp in Washington. He didn’t know anything about botany, but as “chipmunk director” in charge of the nature merit badges, he had to quickly learn.
“I got hooked,” he said. “I decided at the age of 15, I wanted to be a botanist.”
He started exploring Marys Peak in 1969 and fell in love with the summit meadows.
"They're the real highlight, the real frosting on the cake, if you will,” Carpenter told G-T reporter Bennett Hall in 2009. “If you go up there in the spring, it's just all awash in flowers.”
Those who knew him well will remember his laugh, his smile.
On the tribute wall, Bob Lillie wrote, “We will miss his corny puns and warm smile.”
Joe Dody posted, “Steve had such a warm, hearty laugh. He always made you feel welcomed.”
Siletz grant: Back in February, I wrote a story about several grants awarded to local organizations by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians through its Charitable Fund Advisory Board. The Philomath Youth Activities Club was among those, receiving $2,500 to go toward the “Fun in the Sun” program.
The money, to be matched by PYAC, specifically would send the summer camp’s participants to the annual Nesika Illahee Powwow on Government Hill. The pandemic led to PYAC cancelling its summer programs, including Fun in the Sun.
On the other end, the powwow has also been canceled — all such cultural events have been called off.
So does the PYAC lose the grant?
Sarah Woosley, PYAC associate director who oversees the child-care operation, reached out to the tribe to see if an extension might be granted considering the unusual circumstances. Denise Garrett of Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund responded with good news that the grant can be used in 2021.
Millpond Crossing: Last week in a blog, I provided an update on the Millpond Crossing housing subdivision in Philomath with the development nearing completion of Phase 1 and the next phase sold out. A reader reported that the subdivision was running into problems with an electrical easement and the Millpond’s placement on foundations.
An initial response from Pacific Power, indeed, did indicate that construction was occurring too close to the easement but both sides worked out a solution and are moving forward. It’s an example of the type of issues that can come up during a construction project.
Dax in the news: Dax, the Nova Dynamics delivery robot that’s been roaming the streets of Philomath for several months now, continues to get press in various publications. “Food Management” publishes items related to “trends and best practices, products and solutions that connect deeply with the noncommercial food service professional.” In a news roundup of “5 coronavirus things,” Dax was included.
In case you missed it, I wrote a story in April about Nova Dynamics and how the company ramped up its Dax deliveries amid the pandemic.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!