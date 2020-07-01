Clanking on the Keyboard: Tennis officially returns to Philomath

“That was a very discouraging and disheartening experience for many people and honestly, at the time, thought that we would never get the courts. But I did not want to give up,” Haslam said.

In the following years, the fundraising drives continued and other types of organizational support came in.

Then in 2017, student Matt Williams worked on the tennis courts for his senior project. Williams reignited the effort and earned heavy support from the school board, notably Rick Wells. After various sites had been considered, the board approved the area of campus where the junior varsity soccer field had been located as the future location.

Several months later, the Philomath Park Advisory Board designated the tennis courts as a master plan priority. In February 2019, the project received the final push it needed with the city’s commitment of $200,000 out of new construction system development charges revenue designated for parks. The rest of the project was covered by private financing and grants.

In addition to the tennis courts committee, then-superintendent Melissa Goff threw her weight behind the project as the district provided an on-campus site for the new facility.

Haslam credited the City Manager Chris Workman for the project clearing the final hurdles.