Clanking on the Keyboard: Tennis officially returns to Philomath

It’s been a long time coming.
Several members of the community along with many of the principal individuals involved with the construction of the four-court tennis complex at Philomath High School gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.
The event marked the culmination of a years-long effort to bring tennis back to Philomath. Lori Haslam, a key volunteer on the local tennis courts committee, shared her perspective and choked up at times while talking about the winding road that finally led to Saturday’s event.
“I am so happy to have PHS tennis come home to this campus where for years to come, we will see this program grow and flourish and this community to learn to love this incredible game,” Haslam said.
Philomath once had tennis courts through a project funded in 1972 by the Clemens Foundation. But those were removed years later and replaced with a parking lot.
Following the popularity of a club tennis program that student Ben Haslam established on campus the previous year, the school board officially added the sport in 2006. Beth Edgemon, high school counselor who was there Saturday, served as Philomath High’s first head coach.
Haslam told the story of the disappointment in 2009 when the tennis courts committee at the time had secured enough grants to cover construction costs. But the city and school district could not come to an agreement on the location and the committee lost the grants.
“That was a very discouraging and disheartening experience for many people and honestly, at the time, thought that we would never get the courts. But I did not want to give up,” Haslam said.
In the following years, the fundraising drives continued and other types of organizational support came in.
Then in 2017, student Matt Williams worked on the tennis courts for his senior project. Williams reignited the effort and earned heavy support from the school board, notably Rick Wells. After various sites had been considered, the board approved the area of campus where the junior varsity soccer field had been located as the future location.
Several months later, the Philomath Park Advisory Board designated the tennis courts as a master plan priority. In February 2019, the project received the final push it needed with the city’s commitment of $200,000 out of new construction system development charges revenue designated for parks. The rest of the project was covered by private financing and grants.
In addition to the tennis courts committee, then-superintendent Melissa Goff threw her weight behind the project as the district provided an on-campus site for the new facility.
Haslam credited the City Manager Chris Workman for the project clearing the final hurdles.
“He is the reason in my book that these courts are here,” she said. “Chris went out on a limb and asked that $200,000 be given to the construction of the courts. ... When I heard we had that money, I’m pretty sure I screamed as loud as I could because I thought ‘now we’re going to make this happen.’”
The school district and city finalized an intergovernmental agreement in April to work out details involving public access and monetary support. The city will pay $2,000 annually to help cover the cost of maintenance, resurfacing and repair.
Haslam shared stories of several others who contributed in some way, including Joey DiGiovannangelo, school district facilities director. But many other names were also mentioned Saturday, including Dennis Esterberg, Kathleen Lee, Toni Thomas, K’Lynn Coleman, Mary Ackerman, Steve Kearlsey and the late Cindy McNutt-Kaestner, among others.
“I wish the past committee members could be here to see this,” Haslam said, adding that they “spent hours and hours and hours trying to get this to happen.”
Gary Quandt, who has been the tennis program’s head coach for the past nine years, gave a lot of credit to Lori and Wade Haslam.
“This place would not have happened without them,” he said.
The school for several years has rented the Ashbrook Independent School courts in west Corvallis for practices and competitions. But now that matches can be played right on campus, tennis players should feel a sense of additional support.
Quandt has seen momentum in recent years in terms of participation and on-court success.
“I’m really proud with the way the team has developed and become kind of a district powerhouse and hopefully we can get some curriculum tennis in the middle school and high school and start to get a feeder program, which is what I’m excited about,” he said.
Tennis was another one of those Philomath High spring sports programs that showed plenty of promise for a successful season. The Warriors were heading into this spring with arguably one of the best-ever boys’ teams in the school’s history and the girls showed the type of promise that also could’ve produced exciting results.
Kristin Beckstead, who is a part of the tennis committee and selected along with Haslam, Quandt and Williams to jointly cut the ribbon, said a driving force behind the project was for the kids.
“They’re beautiful, they’re the best courts around,” said Beckstead, who did a lot of work for the committee writing grants. “There’s no grit, they’re just perfect.”
Both the Beckstead and Haslam families were among those that experienced a significant letdown with the 2020 season canceled. Both had seniors on the roster — Colton Beckstead and Luke Haslam — with the talent to win district titles and challenge as among the best at state. Those boys and other seniors such as Selah Carlisle, Bryce Beeton and Jimmy Kildea — all on hand for Saturday’s event — never had the chance to play on them in a high school competition.
“It’s bittersweet but we’re just happy that the courts are up and everyone can get an opportunity to play,” said Beckstead, whose husband, Wes, is another key volunteer.
In addition to the community members that contributed, several other individuals and groups that helped in some way were recognized, including school district and city officials. Workman had positive remarks about the contractors that worked the site — Dennis Gibson Construction, Double Eagle Paving, Beynon Sports and Jimco Fence.
“Across the board, we really want to thank our construction team that didn’t just put work effort but put some heart into these tennis courts as an important addition to our community,” Workman said.
After a recent rainstorm, Quandt took a look at the courts.
“The court actually drained really well, the way they sloped them was good,” he said. “There was only one little birdbath, they call them, that’s not really in a playable area, so that was really nice.”
Dennis Gibson Construction actually started to excavate the site nearly a full year ago but unforeseen delays occurred and winter’s wet weather stopped the process. The project resumed this spring and was completed with the final surface work, including the painting of lines.
But then the coronavirus pandemic restrictions started and it could only sit unused. Just recently, most of the screens were put up — a few more will be added — along with the nets and benches.
Quandt, who was one of Saturday’s speakers, anticipates the construction in the future of a storage shed near the courts. And other things such as divider netting, ball machines and squeegees are on the purchase list out of remaining money from all of those fundraisers.
Quandt said that eventually, water will be available at the site not only in the form of a drinking fountain, but also to provide a source for possible pressure washing.
Besides Workman, Haslam and Quandt, others speaking at the event were school board chair Jim Kildea and Mayor Eric Niemann.
All involved hope the community takes advantage of the new addition.
“Tennis is such a great sport even during the pandemic because you can stay away from each other and it’s outside,” Quandt said. “It’s a great sport for that and I’m hoping people will come out and play.”
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.
