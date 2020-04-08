Clanking on the Keyboard: Thief breaks into sheds, steals tools at local cemetery

Some of the items missing were the personal tools of a cemetery volunteer who wrote of the incident online and vowed, “I will continue to do the best I can with what tools I have to keep the cemetery tidy and welcoming.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is heading up the case (if anyone happens to have information, contact Deputy Jeff Pratt at 541-231-1050, referencing case number 202070724).

Mount Union Cemetery is one of my favorite spots to visit in Philomath. I’ve covered various events there over the years, usually something that has to do with Memorial Day such as the annual flag placement ceremony. But I’ve also written about the cemetery’s history, including some of the mysteries surrounding Reuben Shipley, the former slave who donated land to establish the cemetery clear back in 1861.

The respect that one should show while in a cemetery had been instilled in me by my father when I was very young. During an outing in the 1970s to a cemetery in rural Nebraska, we placed flowers on the gravestones of ancestors on my mother’s side of the family (most likely a Memorial Day excursion).