Clanking on the Keyboard: Thief breaks into sheds, steals tools at local cemetery

When stepping into a cemetery, I place great importance on showing respect for my surroundings. The individuals buried there deserve nothing less and it doesn’t matter if they were rich or poor, famous or ordinary, black or white, doctors or ditch diggers.
The grave markers that sit above ground represent a life lived — someone’s mother, son or sister, perhaps a veteran that served our country, maybe a child lost to disease a century ago. They each have their own stories of their time on this earth and were very important to someone's family. And to me, that deserves respect.
So when I hear about a cemetery that’s been intruded upon in some way, well, it’s very sad and just makes me shake my head. Sometime overnight on March 26-27, someone broke into storage sheds at Mount Union Cemetery in Philomath.
“It is the only time the cemetery has suffered any damage or theft in many years,” Richard Raleigh of the Mount Union Cemetery Association told me last week. “Three padlocks were cut, apparently with a bolt cutter, and access was gained to both of our storage sheds at the north end of the cemetery. Only smaller, easily carried items were stolen.”
The thief or thieves did not touch the cemetery’s two riding lawnmowers or a large air compressor.
In all, over a $1,000 worth of tools were taken ranging from a gas-powered weed trimmer to a three nail guns. The list of 11 missing items even includes a 5-gallon red plastic can filled with gasoline.
Some of the items missing were the personal tools of a cemetery volunteer who wrote of the incident online and vowed, “I will continue to do the best I can with what tools I have to keep the cemetery tidy and welcoming.”
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is heading up the case (if anyone happens to have information, contact Deputy Jeff Pratt at 541-231-1050, referencing case number 202070724).
Mount Union Cemetery is one of my favorite spots to visit in Philomath. I’ve covered various events there over the years, usually something that has to do with Memorial Day such as the annual flag placement ceremony. But I’ve also written about the cemetery’s history, including some of the mysteries surrounding Reuben Shipley, the former slave who donated land to establish the cemetery clear back in 1861.
The respect that one should show while in a cemetery had been instilled in me by my father when I was very young. During an outing in the 1970s to a cemetery in rural Nebraska, we placed flowers on the gravestones of ancestors on my mother’s side of the family (most likely a Memorial Day excursion).
At a young age, I apparently was horsing around a bit too much because my dad took me aside to teach me a lesson that I’ve never forgotten. In short, he explained proper cemetery etiquette, such was walking in between the grave markers and not standing on or walking over the top of burial places. I can’t remember the exact delivery of my dad’s message but I do remember feeling very bad for the way that I had been acting. It’s funny how something like that can stick with you.
As an adult, cemeteries have played an important role in my family history research and so I’ve been to many through the years. Another lesson that I’ve learned is to not touch the grave markers or the monuments. Besides being considered disrespectful, you could cause damage, especially if the marker is older.
Anyway, let’s hope that the authorities make an arrest in the Mount Union Cemetery case.
Outdoor burning: Last last week, I received a press release from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management asking the state’s residents to voluntarily refrain from conducting outdoor burning as part of the effort to reduce the effects of the coronavirus.
It’s not something that I would have immediately thought of but it makes sense. Smoke from fires during the current pandemic could cause issues for the public and first responders. For starters, smoke inhalation can cause upper respiratory symptoms, which could be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19 and that situation could lead to unnecessary testing or self-isolation.
Second, exposure to smoke and other air pollution can increase the risk of contracting the coronavirus, increase the severity of existing respiratory infections and worsen underlying conditions. And finally, first responders operating at a reduced capacity could have limited resources to respond to a burn that goes out of control.
“It’s important to weigh possible effects on the wider community before choosing to burn,” the press release states. “Please be a good neighbor.”
School meetings: The Philomath School Board met for the first time online early last week for an executive session (not open to the public) and a regular meeting. The school district has been experimenting with three different applications to hold these virtual meetings — Zoom, Go To Meeting and Amazon Chime.
In his superintendent’s report to the board for the March 30 meeting, Buzz Brazeau said this technology will not only be used for school board meetings, but also for upcoming budget meetings. Those include the school board on April 20 and the Budget Committee on May 11.
The online applications will also be used for other important talks, including Individual Education Plan meetings.
Bridge removal: Last week in this column, I wrote about the Faxon bridge that had fallen into the Marys River and the city’s effort that followed for its removal. At the time, I could not nail down exactly how much the bridge removal was costing the city and only received an estimate of $30,000 to $40,000.
Kevin Fear, Philomath Public Works director, was able to get me the exact figure for the cost and it comes in a little under that original estimate at $28,440.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
