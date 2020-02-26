Clanking on the Keyboard: Warm-up activity to begin meeting is interesting idea

The Philomath Planning Commission eased into the business of its Feb. 18 evening with an interesting approach — a warm-up activity.
Joseph Sullivan, who took over this year as the commission’s chair, came up with the idea.
“There has been some research by a Harvard professor named Michael Norton that suggested groups that spend just a couple of minutes doing warm-up activities together actually work faster and have more fun. So I thought we’d try it out,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan followed with an exercise he called “good news.”
“Basically what you do is you share, if you feel comfortable to share, one piece of good news, personal or professional, just something that’s on your mind,” he explained.
Sullivan started off with a comment on his work week.
“For me the good news that’s most on my mind right now is the fact that Tuesday is kind of my hump day. By the time I finish Tuesday, I’ve clogged through a whole lot of meetings for the day and the rest of the week is kind of downhill from there.”
Peggy Yoder shared her plans for the next evening in Eugene.
“I’m going to go to the Hult Center tomorrow and see STOMP. Its fun, it’s just fun. I always look forward to that kind of thing; I don’t do it very often.”
For those who aren’t familiar, the show’s website describes it as “Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm.”
She’s right — that does sound like fun.
Steve Boggs was having a great day for a different type of reason: “I’m having a pain-free knee day — I’m happy about that.” For those who have such issues, that certainly does qualify as good news.
Gary Conner, meanwhile, was happy about progress on a home project.
“I guess I’ll say I’m making more progress on my house improvements ... painted a bedroom this weekend.”
Gary’s comment was probably the one I could most identify with because I’ve been recently working on a few home projects myself. Much to my surprise, I actually figured out a problem that was preventing our Jacuzzi jet tub from operating.
Giana Bernardini, the commission’s newest member, revealed a love for the outdoors.
“I just went running on a new trail not far from here that I had never been on before and it was completely gorgeous and so I’m really thrilled.”
You have free articles remaining.
Very cool — reminds me that I should enjoy out outdoor areas a little more (and maybe even get exercise).
Sullivan extended the “good news” exercise to Mayor Eric Niemann and City Councilor Ruth Causey, who were both sitting in on the meeting, as well as City Manager Chris Workman.
Said Niemann: “My son and I drove around the couplet yesterday on Washington’s Birthday and we counted 55 American flags ... so I think that says something a little about the patriotism here in Philomath.”
Causey shared some good news about a delivery.
“I sent some flowers to a very good friend of mine for her birthday and she lives outside of Cleveland, Ohio, and I was so glad to learn that she was home and the flowers weren’t sitting in the snow.”
As some of you might know, many parts of the country had been going through an intense cold spell with plenty of snow.
Workman had a great story about how his wife swapped cars with him earlier in the day during lunch and when he went out to the vehicle, “She left me a little love note for no apparent reason other than she loves me. So that was nice.”
I’ll wrap this up with how one of my favorite planning commissioners, Jeannine Gay, responded to the exercise. Gay does not censor herself from sharing what’s on her mind (and yes, reporters love those types of sources).
Asked if she had any good news to share, she replied, “No ... I never have good news.” While I was trying to stop myself from chuckling out loud, she quickly followed up with, “No, I’m kidding.”
Kudos to Commissioner Sullivan for setting a pleasant tone heading into the meeting. It seemed especially appropriate since one of the items on the agenda for later in the evening involved the possibility of planning commissioners gathering for some sort of social occasion to get to know one another better.
Farmers market: The pilot project to stage a farmers market in Philomath appears to be moving forward as planned. Among the city’s most recent applications is one from Bountiful Backyard for a site design review and variance to go beyond the established time frame of a temporary-use permit. The farmers’ market hopes to feature approximately 15 stalls (12-by-18-feet each) for six consecutive Sundays from June 28-Aug. 2.
The market’s organizational structure now falls under Bountiful Backyard, a nonprofit organization that focuses on this very type of need in a community. Philomath Community Services started out as the organization overseeing the project but that structure changed to protect PCS from financial risk.
Mark McGuire, who is the PCS executive director and president of Bountiful Backyard, recently told councilors that both organizations involve the same team of volunteers.
The farmers’ market will be set up in the Philomath Community Library’s parking lot. Beyond the space to set up, the library is also contributing use of its bathrooms and drinking water fountain to shoppers.
Anyone who wants to comment on the proposal has until March 4.
City of Volunteers: The Samaritan Awards came off this past Wednesday and it’s always one of the funnest evenings of the year. The Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce’s board and executive director deserve recognition themselves for this popular event that showcases our community’s best. And keep asking Police Chief Ken Rueben to come back each year as emcee. With his sense of humor, he seems perfect for the job.
95%: The occupancy percentage (80 of 84) of Oak Springs Apartments according to numbers that the mayor provided to the Planning Commission last week. In addition, Niemann mentioned that at The Boulevard Apartments, 15 of 24 buildings have been completed with 113 apartments occupied. At complete build-out, which could be by the end of this year, the complex will feature 258 apartments.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.