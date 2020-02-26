Clanking on the Keyboard: Warm-up activity to begin meeting is interesting idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Very cool — reminds me that I should enjoy out outdoor areas a little more (and maybe even get exercise).

Sullivan extended the “good news” exercise to Mayor Eric Niemann and City Councilor Ruth Causey, who were both sitting in on the meeting, as well as City Manager Chris Workman.

Said Niemann: “My son and I drove around the couplet yesterday on Washington’s Birthday and we counted 55 American flags ... so I think that says something a little about the patriotism here in Philomath.”

Causey shared some good news about a delivery.

“I sent some flowers to a very good friend of mine for her birthday and she lives outside of Cleveland, Ohio, and I was so glad to learn that she was home and the flowers weren’t sitting in the snow.”

As some of you might know, many parts of the country had been going through an intense cold spell with plenty of snow.

Workman had a great story about how his wife swapped cars with him earlier in the day during lunch and when he went out to the vehicle, “She left me a little love note for no apparent reason other than she loves me. So that was nice.”