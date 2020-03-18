Clanking on the Keyboard: We witnessed some of the best hoops in history of PHS athletics

More coronavirus: During the March 9 City Council meeting, City Attorney Jim Brewer mentioned the challenges involved with police and other emergency responders in relation to coronavirus.

“We’ll have some protocols in place to do an involuntary quarantine order should those things come up,” Brewer said in reference to talks that had occurred with the county and state. “I’ve only seen one of these in the last 25 years — it was for somebody that had tuberculosis. So they’re taking it seriously, at least in the planning stages, they have activated the health emergency centers, so that plan is underway. It’s good to know there are plans in place.”

Police Chief Ken Rueben said his department had been awaiting information from the attorney general’s office on the following possibility: “If you get a report of somebody that knowingly has the virus and purposely attends public meetings and different things like that, what should we do, what kind of guidance are we going to get on those kinds of issues, which have occurred in the past.”

Rueben also expected the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police to provide information on how to handle those types of situations.