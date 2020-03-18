Clanking on the Keyboard: We witnessed some of the best hoops in history of PHS athletics

Let’s reflect on Philomath High School’s basketball seasons for a moment. And really, you don’t have to give it a whole lot of thought to realize that we all just witnessed one of the greatest four months in the history of Warriors basketball.
“It’s just frustrating, it’s disappointing for the boys’ and the girls’ team and for the seniors, it’s very hard,” PHS boys coach Blake Ecker said. “With our boys team, I don’t think we were expected to get this far and to be ranked the way they are and we had an opportunity, a chance.”
Philomath’s boys and girls basketball teams combined for a 44-5 record. The boys developed a knack for pulling out close games at the end while the girls steamrolled opponents for most of the season.
Philomath's girls were considered to be the favorite to win the state championship this season. The Warriors were never ranked below No. 1 in the entire season.
“Preseason coaches’ poll — No. 1. Final coaches’ poll — No. 1. It was the same every single week,” PHS girls coach Ben Silva said. “We beat some of the best teams in the state. I’m definitely proud of what we accomplished.”
Senior Emma Pankalla expressed those same views.
“Some of the top teams in 4A we had already beaten, so we felt we were going to the state tournament to defend our title,” Pankalla said. “We all had great confidence in our teammates that we were able to accomplish that.”
The boys had just as good of a chance as any other team in the eight-school field.
“I think we had a legitimate shot and so that’s what hurts these teams the most,” Ecker said. “The preparations leading up to it, that makes it hard.”
Junior Michael Lundy, talking outside the locker room after the team’s return to Philomath Thursday, said the team had a good feeling about its chances.
“It just feels like we sort of got robbed,” Lundy said. “We had a rough past two years and we were finally starting to get things together. Our coaches were talking about how we reached our stride and we were connecting on all of the little pieces that we needed to fix.”
When these coronavirus precautions have ended and we return to normalcy, maybe we should just all get together one last time in the PHS gym and celebrate. Heck, maybe we should even raise a couple of special banners to join the state champions up on the wall.
From a sports writer’s perspective, thanks to the players for providing me with an opportunity to watch some pretty good basketball this season. And best wishes to the departing seniors — Emma Pankalla, Lara Hunter, Rivers Nuno, Alexis Van Vlack, Toby Stueve, Ben Reams, Dylan Edwards, Dylan Bennett, Brody Hiner and Colby Roe.
To the underclassmen that will be returning next season ... capture the momentum, keep working hard and do it all over again next year.
More coronavirus: During the March 9 City Council meeting, City Attorney Jim Brewer mentioned the challenges involved with police and other emergency responders in relation to coronavirus.
“We’ll have some protocols in place to do an involuntary quarantine order should those things come up,” Brewer said in reference to talks that had occurred with the county and state. “I’ve only seen one of these in the last 25 years — it was for somebody that had tuberculosis. So they’re taking it seriously, at least in the planning stages, they have activated the health emergency centers, so that plan is underway. It’s good to know there are plans in place.”
Police Chief Ken Rueben said his department had been awaiting information from the attorney general’s office on the following possibility: “If you get a report of somebody that knowingly has the virus and purposely attends public meetings and different things like that, what should we do, what kind of guidance are we going to get on those kinds of issues, which have occurred in the past.”
Rueben also expected the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police to provide information on how to handle those types of situations.
‘Hidden Gem’: The Public Safety Chili Cook-Off, which made its debut in Philomath last year, won the 2020 State Hidden Gem Award from the Oregon Festivals and Events Association. In the words of the organization, the award is given to “small but worthy events with under 1,000 attendees that makes an impact on a community and is worth bragging about.”
Rueben accepted the award on behalf of the organizers at a ceremony in Bend. He said plans are ramping up for this year’s chili cook-off.
“We’re going to probably push 30 teams this year. We’ve already had interest from nine other teams to add,” Rueben said.
Although not finalized, the event is scheduled for the second Sunday in September at the rodeo grounds.
Bus ridership: Perhaps it’s more residents, perhaps it’s because of route changes and probably because of both but Philomath Connection ridership appears to be on the rise. In January, the ridership count came in at 1,759 and in February, it was 1,865.
“They are like the fourth-highest that we’ve seen for the months of January and February,” City Councilor Doug Edmonds said. “I hope it continues to go in the right direction and perhaps the filling of the apartments and new construction in the city, and the changes in the bus route, perhaps we’ll continue to see that, so this is very good.”
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
