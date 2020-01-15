Clanking on the Keyboard: Writer's label of 'culinary paradise' just might be accurate

In most small towns about the size of Philomath, the dining options are usually fairly limited. Every once in a while, you might come across a cool diner or specialty restaurant that the locals love but in a lot of cases, the choices might come down to a well-known sandwich shop with franchises everywhere or something out of a convenience store cooler.
But in Philomath, the options for breakfast, lunch and dinner are actually very good. In fact, a freelance writer named Tamara Gane — she works out of Seattle — wrote a piece for Forbes this past fall that carried the headline, “The tiny town of Philomath, Oregon, is a culinary paradise.”
Now that’ll catch your attention — culinary paradise? Gane’s “list of must-visit places” not only included restaurants but a few of our local wineries.
Let’s check out where she stopped.
• Lumos Wine Co. — “The wines themselves are lovely, organic and reasonably priced. The tasting room associate told us this was a particular goal of owners Dai Crisp and PK McCoy, who firmly believe that everyone should be able to afford a bottle of fine wine.”
• Cardwell Hills Cellars — “The Pommard Block Estate Pinot Noir is particularly outstanding.”
• Harris Bridge Vineyard — “You can enjoy your tasting in their comfortable tasting room or take it outside to walk the grounds and dangle your feet into the river.”
• The Dizzy Hen — “The dining room is charmingly appointed with vintage finds and antiques, but more importantly, the food is fantastic, and the majority of the menu is sourced locally.”
• Gathering Together Farm — “The menu changes regularly to reflect the seasonality of ingredients. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to sample one of their breakfast pizzas or attend one of their specialty wine dinners.”
That was it for her list but of course, we have several other pretty outstanding dining options. In addition to those she mentioned, I’ll add a few of my favorites:
• The Woodsman — This is some of the best Thai food around. I enjoy the old photos on the walls and the friendly folks that work there. Might I recommend the Drunken Noodles but go easy on the spice.
• Vinwood Taphouse — The beverage menu always catches my attention when I visit this spot. Unfortunately, whenever I slip in, I usually have a news or sports event to cover and I can’t indulge.
• La Rockita — Lots of choices here and a great spot to hit lunch with a friend. This place is popular with Dax, so if a robot loves it, you can't go wrong.
You have free articles remaining.
• El Cruzero — The carne asada burrito is all I’ve ever tried. It’s so good that I haven’t ventured anywhere else on their menu.
• Eats & Treats — This spot’s great for barbecue but my go-to dishes are the chicken pot pie and steakhouse salad. And give the pig chips a taste.
• Dirt Road Brewing — I’ve eaten here twice and had great dishes both times. Dirt Road specializes in hand pies. My last time there, I enjoyed a plate of shredded steak nachos to accompany a nice porter.
I’ll stop there, but there are a few spots that I understand are pretty good. I’m not a big pizza eater, so I haven’t tried Figaro’s, but that establishment has pretty good ratings all over the internet. I’ve tried Ixtapa in other towns but haven’t stopped at the Philomath restaurant. There are also a few other spots I haven’t ventured into and of course we have our fast-food options.
Culinary paradise? The freelance writer just might be onto something.
Question: Do you think Portland will land a Major League Baseball franchise? I read an interesting piece by The Athletic last week with MLB predictions for the 2020s. Robot umpires, a universal DH and expansion were a few of the topics.
The publication predicts an expansion to 32 teams. This statement caught my eye ... “Imagine two new teams in say, Nashville and Portland, Ore. — or maybe Charlotte and Las Vegas.”
There have been efforts to get a franchise here in the past, most recently with a group called the Portland Diamond Project. I’m not sure where that stands but I’ve made that drive to Seattle to catch a few ballgames. A Portland trip sounds a whole lot better.
Life with a 2-year-old: With an improved diet, I’ve been spending extra time on dinner with culinary creations in the kitchen. But no matter how good the food looks and tastes, not everybody is a fan. A certain 2-year-old in the house appears on the edge of throwing a fit in his high chair because of the “seared pork cutlets with sage and apples” on his plate, crying out, “SpaghettiOs. ... SpaghettiOs.”
City of Volunteers: It’s getting close to that time of year when the chamber sends out its Samaritan Award nomination forms. The city was supposed to take this up at its meeting on Monday this week (that happened after this paper went to press). In past years, I’ve listened to their conversations about who to nominate but have chosen to not report on any of that in the newspaper. I don’t want to ruin the surprise.
Public meetings: In case you didn’t notice, the Philomath Police Committee pushed a scheduled meeting back a couple of weeks to Jan. 28. Those are held over at the police station in the conference room and they can be pretty interesting. I often can’t sit in on them because of scheduling conflicts but if you go, expect Police Chief Ken Rueben to be a straightforward with any information you might want to know (unless it involves active cases and so on). In my experience, he’s a straight shooter (no pun intended).
Observation: I’ve covered sporting events at all of the Oregon West Conference schools and I can honestly say, Philomath High has some of the best facilities not only in the league, but in Class 4A.
Thumbs up: To most of the traffic I’ve encountered coming into Philomath from the east actually going 40 mph through the new crosswalk in front of the new apartments.
Thumbs down: To the same traffic a short ways down the road when motorists are still going 40 mph even after the speed zone dips to 25.
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.