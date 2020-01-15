Clanking on the Keyboard: Writer's label of 'culinary paradise' just might be accurate

Life with a 2-year-old: With an improved diet, I’ve been spending extra time on dinner with culinary creations in the kitchen. But no matter how good the food looks and tastes, not everybody is a fan. A certain 2-year-old in the house appears on the edge of throwing a fit in his high chair because of the “seared pork cutlets with sage and apples” on his plate, crying out, “SpaghettiOs. ... SpaghettiOs.”

City of Volunteers: It’s getting close to that time of year when the chamber sends out its Samaritan Award nomination forms. The city was supposed to take this up at its meeting on Monday this week (that happened after this paper went to press). In past years, I’ve listened to their conversations about who to nominate but have chosen to not report on any of that in the newspaper. I don’t want to ruin the surprise.

Public meetings: In case you didn’t notice, the Philomath Police Committee pushed a scheduled meeting back a couple of weeks to Jan. 28. Those are held over at the police station in the conference room and they can be pretty interesting. I often can’t sit in on them because of scheduling conflicts but if you go, expect Police Chief Ken Rueben to be a straightforward with any information you might want to know (unless it involves active cases and so on). In my experience, he’s a straight shooter (no pun intended).