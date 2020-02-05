Clanking on the Keyboard:

“We had folks on our team that actually helped them write some software and some of them helped with mechanical issues and the inspector was standing there to make sure, ‘oh you can’t do that, you need to do this and here are some suggestions’ and things like that,” Thompson added about helping Milo Adventist Academy’s team. “It was really kinda fun to see that.”

PHRED has earned a reputation its sportsmanship through the years. Just last year at a competition in Lake Oswego, the Philomath team earned the “Gracious Professionalism Award.”

The Milo Adventist Academy’s students ended up having a lot of fun.

“I think they were pretty excited,” Thompson said. “The kids were just like, ‘we didn’t think we would be doing anything.’”

Philomath’s FTC team will see its next action in a super qualifier on Feb. 16 at Jackson Middle School in Portland. The FRC team will compete Feb. 27-29 at Oregon City.

