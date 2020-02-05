Clanking on the Keyboard:

Over the years while providing coverage and doing interviews on robotics, two realizations have taken hold. First, these robotics kids are smarter than me. And two, it’s common to hear stories about sportsmanship.
Let’s just skip over the first point and get right into the second. But in case you’re not familiar with Philomath’s robotics program, let me provide you with a bit of background.
The school’s Philomath High Robotics Engineering Division (more commonly known as PHRED) features two teams for students — FIRST Tech Challenge and FIRST Robotics Competition.
Middle school and high school students make up the FTC squad. They’ve been working on their robot since September after this academic year’s challenge was revealed. Just a couple of weeks ago, they hosted an FTC qualifier tournament at Philomath.
Meanwhile, the FRC team features a more advanced group of students and requires more of a time commitment. These students found out about their game just after the first of the year.
Both groups hope to advance to state and national competitions. PHRED competed in its first tournaments in 2001-2002 and reached nationals in Atlanta, Georgia, only a few years later in 2005.
So let’s get to the sportsmanship point I wanted to make. Or, perhaps a better description would be “gracious professionalism” — a term coined by MIT’s Woodie Flowers, a FIRST distinguished adviser. Yes, the robotics students can be fierce competitors but they also treat one another with respect and kindness in the process.
Prior to the second day of matches on Jan. 19 at the FTC tournament in Philomath, the Milo Adventist Academy squad contacted PHRED adviser Tom Thompson and said they wouldn’t be bringing a robot. Sure, they’d still attend to learn what they could from a judged event, but the students wouldn’t participate in the matches.
“I said, ‘well, just bring what you have and let’s see what we can do,’” Thompson said.
So, the Milo Adventist Academy students took Thompson up on his offer and showed up in Philomath with their components and parts.
“A lot of the PHRED team members, some of the inspectors and two other adults gathered around that table and they built a robot in three hours that could actually pass inspection and compete,” Thompson said. “It pushed around blocks in the field ... but they were out there and they didn’t even think they would running a robot; they thought they’d just be watching matches and stuff.”
Thompsons said it was just a really cool thing to see.
“We had folks on our team that actually helped them write some software and some of them helped with mechanical issues and the inspector was standing there to make sure, ‘oh you can’t do that, you need to do this and here are some suggestions’ and things like that,” Thompson added about helping Milo Adventist Academy’s team. “It was really kinda fun to see that.”
PHRED has earned a reputation its sportsmanship through the years. Just last year at a competition in Lake Oswego, the Philomath team earned the “Gracious Professionalism Award.”
The Milo Adventist Academy’s students ended up having a lot of fun.
“I think they were pretty excited,” Thompson said. “The kids were just like, ‘we didn’t think we would be doing anything.’”
Philomath’s FTC team will see its next action in a super qualifier on Feb. 16 at Jackson Middle School in Portland. The FRC team will compete Feb. 27-29 at Oregon City.
Rayfield: While covering the town hall with State Rep. Dan Rayfield on Wednesday evening at the museum, I kept noticing City Council members in the room. Chas Jones was there, of course, since he’s the one that organized the whole thing. Yes, there was Mayor Eric Niemann; he pretty much never misses things like this.
Doug Edmonds sat in a seat in the back row; he had to leave about 30 minutes in to get to another engagement. Three or four rows in front of him was Ruth Causey. On the opposite side of the room near the back sat David Low. Matt Lehman sat with his wife a few rows from the front.
But none of them were together. I quickly realized that it was wise of them to not mingle at these types of events because it was a quorum (which equates to three or more of them together at the same time).
I wondered if any type of public notice had to go out because of so many city councilors appearing at the same event. It doesn’t appear that was necessary in this case (some governmental entities will issue such notices anyway).
The way that I’m reading the public meetings law, members constituting a quorum can appear at the same event but they must avoid any discussions of official business during such gatherings. Just to be safe, I think they sat apart on purpose and might’ve even been avoiding eye contact.
By the way, the attendance was pretty good overall for the town hall — I counted at least 50 folks (including myself). Besides those city councilors and the mayor, the discussion also brought out Benton County Commissioner Pat Malone.
Our Neighbors: Jefferson broke ground recently on a new $10 million water treatment plant. Officials from the community hope it will lead to more growth in town.
“Once this water plant, this facility, is brought up to par, this is going to attract eyes, not only from the residential standpoint, but from businesses. We’re ready for it,” City Council member Walt Perry said.
Added Mayor Michael Myers: “I’m trying to tell businesses that we’ve got the facilities for you.”
According to a story in the Albany Democrat-Herald, about 25 people attended the event.
Philomath should be having a similar type of ground-breaking ceremony in the near future for our own water treatment plant.
51: The number of dancers on teams that participated in Saturday’s Shining Stars competition. That includes 16 from the high school’s Shining Stars squad and younger teams, Pure Energy (elementary) and Velocity (middle school).
That’s all for this week. The keyboard needs a rest.
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached at brad.fuqua@lee.net.